Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for the coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer spouse Rita Wilson have examined positive for the coronavirus, the actor stated in a remark Wednesday.

Hanks stated the couple had been in Australia and felt drained, with colds, frame aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks stated.

The 63-year-old actor stated they’re going to be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who additionally posted his message on social media, signed off pronouncing: “Take care of yourselves!”

For most of the people, the new coronavirus reasons most effective gentle or reasonable signs, corresponding to fever and cough. For some, particularly older adults and other folks with present well being issues, it may purpose extra critical sickness, together with pneumonia.

The overwhelming majority of other folks recuperate from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, other folks with gentle sickness recuperate in about two weeks, whilst the ones with extra critical sickness would possibly take 3 to 6 weeks to recuperate.

Hanks and Wilson, 63, had been married in 1988.

