Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Announce They Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson introduced Wednesday night that that they had each examined certain for the coronavirus whilst in Australia.

In a observation posted to his respectable Twitter, Hanks introduced that he and his spouse, Wilson, made up our minds to get examined as a result of that they had fallen in poor health with what they idea was once a chilly.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks added. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Newsweek reached out to Hanks’ representatives for remark.

Hanks and Wilson have been reportedly in Australia for preproduction on an upcoming Baz Luhrmann movie. The movie, recently untitled, is claimed to be in keeping with the lifetime of Elvis Presley. Hanks will play Presley’s supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker.

This is a creating tale and might be up to date with additional information.

A graphic from Statista presentations the worldwide unfold of the brand new coronavirus as of March 11. More than part of the 120,000 stricken have recovered, whilst over 4,300 have died.

Statista

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, proven right here attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, introduced that that they had examined certain for coronavirus whilst in Australia.

Amy Sussman/Getty