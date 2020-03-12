Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Coronavirus ‘Alternate Reality’ of Blaming Democrats

Seth Meyers simply took place to note an “absolutely insane” rant from Fox Business host Trish Regan this week that helpfully sums up the message that President Donald Trump and such a lot of different Fox audience are receiving on a nightly foundation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve reached a tipping point,” Regan declared Monday evening. “The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

“Cool,” the Late Night host spoke back. “Thank you for time-traveling here from an old episode of Dynasty to tell us that. Seriously, don’t you have a bunch of dalmations to steal?”

“Trump and his allies on Fox News are manufacturing an alternate reality where coronavirus is a fake crisis being inflamed by Democrats for political purposes,” Meyers defined. But on the identical time, he accused Trump of being “very eager” to make use of the disaster for his personal “personal and political benefit,” maximum particularly through proposing a bailout for the industries that make stronger him.

Mostly, he may now not imagine the Fox host used to be evaluating coronavirus to impeachment. “Democrats aren’t even talking about impeachment,” he mentioned. “They’re all huddled around TVs desperately hoping Joe Biden doesn’t get into a fistfight with a voter.”