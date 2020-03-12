Queen Letizia of Spain tested for coronavirus after meeting government minister with confirmed case of bug





QUEEN Letizia of Spain has been tested for coronavirus after a government minister she met not too long ago was once recognized with the illness.

The former journalist shook palms with equality minister Irene Montero as she arrived at an match ultimate Friday in Madrid they each attended.

And the pair had been pictured giving every different the standard Spanish kiss at the cheek as Letizia left the meeting with an affiliation worrying for intercourse staff.

Confirmation the royal were tested alongside with Spanish King Felipe VI got here after it was once introduced Mrs Montero had develop into the primary Spanish government minister to head down with coronavirus.

She and her spouse Pedro Iglesias, one of Spain’s deputy PMs, have each been quarantined.

A Spanish Royal Family spokesman confirmed the checks at the monarchs had been going down as a result of of Queen Letizia’s “recent public activity” and government recommendation.

The effects are anticipated to be made public day after today.

DEADLY SPREAD

King Felipe VI has cancelled a meeting he was once because of grasp lately with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic.

On Wednesday the Spanish royals had lunch with French president Emmanuelle Macron and his spouse on the Elysee Palace.

The quantity of other people to die with coronavirus in Spain has now reached 86.

At 1pm lately the quantity of coronavirus instances stood at 2968 – 816 greater than the previous day.

Nearly 1,400 are in Madrid, the place faculties had been ordered to close the previous day for two weeks.

Real Madrid’s footballers had been additionally installed quarantine lately after it emerged a Real Madrid basketball participant had tested sure for coronavirus.

The fatal bug is all of a sudden spreading around the continent after getting back from China, the place it has inflamed greater than 80,000 and killed greater than 3,000.

There at the moment are no less than 22,000 confirmed instances in Europe, together with 12,000 in Italy and over 2,000 every in Germany and France.

Montenegro is now the one nation in Europe with out the fatal Wuhan virus, after Turkey reported its first case in a single day.

And Robert Redfield, the pinnacle of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated: “If you want to be blunt, Europe is the new China.”

Donald Trump the previous day took the extraordinary step of postponing all flights from 26 European international locations for subsequent 30 days to take a look at to stem the outbreak.

The UK and Ireland had been exempted from the ban.

