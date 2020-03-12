Princess Cruises stops operations on ALL 18 cruise ships for two months after coronavirus plagued two vessels
PRINCESS Cruises has introduced it’s postponing operations on all 18 of its cruise ships because of the coronavirus.
The two month halting of cruises comes after a deadly disease of the virus on two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess.
Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates
A aircraft wearing 142 Brit passengers who have been aboard a quarantined cruise send landed at Birmingham Airport this night and used to be met via ambulances and scientific personnel.
More follows…
