Once-Tolerant New Jersey GOP Goes Full Trump Berserk

Donald Trump’s makeover of the GOP in his personal symbol has now come even to the blue state of New Jersey. Look no additional than the Facebook web page for the Camden County Republican Party. It’s a birthday party of all issues Trump, from attacking the media as liars, to viewing the coronavirus as a hyped-up “hoax” to, in fact, spewing anti-Muslim bigotry.

And that is all it appears by means of design. A publish pinned to the highest of this GOP group’s Facebook web page dated July 5, 2019, declares, “Over the past few days you may have noticed a decidedly different tone… This will continue moving forward and will reflect the new messaging and branding of our great county party.”

The New Jersey GOP, then again, used to be no longer at all times within the Trump mould. In reality, there used to be a time when it embraced variety—even Muslims. The perfect recognized instance got here in 2011 when then GOP Governor Chris Christie nominated for a seat at the New Jersey Superior courtroom Sohail Mohammed, an immigrant from India and a pacesetter within the Muslim neighborhood.