NFL Star Michael Thomas Blasts Donald Trump Supporters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Joke’s on You Now’

New Orleans Saints huge receiver Michael Thomas took purpose at President Donald Trump and his electorate in a strongly-worded tweet on Wednesday evening.

Trump has been strongly criticized for his dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak within the U.S. and Thomas added his voice to the refrain.

Five NBA Teams Told to Self Quarantine after Rudy Gobert Tests Positive

Read extra

“Y’all fell for that MAGA, [emoji] joke’s on you now,” the three-time Pro Bowl variety tweeted.

Earlier, Thomas had retweeted a clip from Vox journalist Aaron Rupar, which presentations the president push aside complaint of his dealing with of coronavirus.

In the video, which Rupar captioned “63 million people voted for this”, Trump is requested what he made from the perceptions amongst some Americans that he wasn’t taking the pandemic critically sufficient and that his statements contradict recommendation from well being mavens.

Trump’s reaction to the query is one in all his maximum acquainted traces by means of now.

“That’s CNN, fake news,” the president says.

Yâall fell for that MAGA ð© jokes on you currently.

— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday evening, Trump introduced a 30-day trip ban on 26 European nations were imposed to comprise the unfold of the virus.

“To keep new [coronavirus] cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” the president mentioned. “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.”

News of the ban, which impacts individuals of the Schengen Area however does no longer follow to U.S. voters returning house or to vacationers from the United Kingdom, got here on the similar day the NBA introduced it had suspended the season till additional realize.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday’s schedule of games until further notice,” the NBA wrote on its web page. “The NBA will use this hiatus to decide subsequent steps for transferring ahead in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NBA made its choice public in a while after opting to put off the sport between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a while sooner than tip off, after a Jazz participant had examined certain to coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert, an All-Star variety this 12 months, has since been showed because the participant to have examined certain.

College basketball has additionally been impacted by means of coronavirus and on Wednesday the NCAA introduced March Madness would pass forward in the back of closed doorways.

“This choice is in the most productive passion of public well being, together with that of coaches, directors, lovers and, most significantly, our student-athletes,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Today, we can transfer ahead and behavior championships in step with the present data and can proceed to watch and make changes as wanted.”

As of Thursday morning, greater than 1,300 circumstances were reported within the U.S., with 38 deaths and 8 other folks recovered, in step with Johns Hopkins University which has been monitoring the outbreak the use of blended knowledge resources.

Over 4,600 other folks have died for the reason that outbreak of coronavirus started in Wuhan, a town situated in China’s central Hubei province, overdue ultimate 12 months. There are over 126,000 circumstances globally, with 68,000 recovered.

Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints all the way through the primary part all the way through their sport in opposition to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty