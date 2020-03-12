MA Professor Nicholas Pirelli Charged With Raping Student Tried to Make Another His ‘Personal Prostitute’

A Massachusetts professor accused of raping a feminine scholar he met on a “sugar daddy” website online in October is now going through further fees after two new ladies got here ahead with an identical allegations—together with one scholar who mentioned he attempted to make her his “personal prostitute,” in accordance to government and court docket paperwork.

Nicholas Pirelli, a 36-year-old transient communications professor at Bridgewater State University, used to be charged Tuesday with trafficking an individual for sexual servitude, distributing an obscene subject, sexual behavior for a rate, and legal harassment after two scholars got here ahead with allegations following his March five arrest.

“Each allegation had similar fact patterns, and some are very recent,” a court docket submitting mentioned. “One student alleged that Pirelli appeared to be grooming [her] for sexual activities.” She used to be scheduled to attend a convention with Pirelli this month in Cape Cod, and Pirelli “told her she could drink underage and was trying to convince her to spend the night with him if she were to drink,” in accordance to a Bridgewater State University Police document, got by way of The Daily Beast, that main points different uncharged allegations in opposition to the professor.

Pirelli is already going through rape and indecent attack and battery fees in reference to an alleged attack on Oct. 20, 2019, campus police instructed The Daily Beast. He allegedly carried out forcible anal oral intercourse on a feminine scholar he met on looking for.com, a website online that fits “sugar babies” with “sugar daddies.” The alleged rape came about in his place of job after he lured her there to glance over an essay she wrote. According to Enterprise News, after Pirelli’s arrest turned into public, a number of ladies filed an identical proceedings with government. The police document detailed two new alleged sufferers.

One of the brand new sufferers, a feminine scholar, mentioned she met the professor at the similar website online in December, and the 2 talked widely about his “large collection” of intercourse toys. At one level, in accordance to the document, Pirello presented to pay her for intercourse or even described his want to to find anyone thinking about dominating him with whips and chains—a request he allegedly made with the primary scholar.

“When a woman is dominant, I want her to tie me down, choke me, and feel strong enough to put me in chastity if she wants to,” Pirelli allegedly wrote to the scholar, in accordance to the document. “I want her to feel like she owns every part of my body and can do whatever she wants to it.”

Despite the professor’s insistence, the scholar mentioned she many times denied his be offering to pay her for intercourse and wired to him she handiest sought after to earn more cash via dialog and in all probability exchanging pictures.

Between Jan.19 and Feb. 25, Pirelli despatched her greater than $300 on a number of events via Venmo, from time to time even sending her cash “in an attempt to get her attention,” Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth O’Connell mentioned at Pirelli’s Wednesday arraignment.

On Feb. 16, Pirello allegedly texted the scholar to meet in particular person, asking her if she had ever had anal intercourse and providing to “ease her into it,” O’Connell mentioned. Pirelli then presented her $200 to meet for dinner—however with the caveat that he sought after her to stimulate him with a intercourse toy during the meal, in accordance to the document.

“It is clear that Pirelli attempted to recruit [the female student] as his own personal prostitute by enticing her with the promise of money in exchange for sexual acts,” the police document said, noting the scholar didn’t undergo with the request.

The lady instructed government she used to be so surprised by way of the be offering she began to reply to Pirelli much less regularly, prompting Pirelli to allegedly ship her an unsolicited picture of his erect penis. According to O’Connell, Pirelli contacted the scholar on March 1 to query her on her plans for the night as opposed to “missing out on me and $200 compensation.”

Authorities mentioned a 3rd feminine scholar filed a document on Saturday, mentioning that Pirelli—who used to be her marketing consultant and satisfied her to alternate her main to public members of the family—despatched her $155 via Venmo unbeknownst to her. She said that whilst she didn’t first of all know the identification of the individual sending her the cash, when she realized via a chum that Pirello used to be a “sugar daddy,” she “felt a pit in her stomach,” the police document said.

The scholar additionally mentioned Pirello paid her $50 to take a take a look at to work out her main and instructed her he would evaluate the effects all over his place of job hours, the document said. The scholar mentioned after she realized it used to be Pirelli sending her cash, she instructed him to forestall contacting her—however the professor emailed her a number of occasions and the harassment made her really feel “extremely uncomfortable.”

Pirelli’s legal professional, Scott Bradley, disputed in opposition to the entire allegations in court docket Wednesday, calling the unique rape price “the weakest I’ve seen in 20 years as a lawyer” and mentioning the brand new intercourse trafficking price “isn’t going to go anywhere” and is “at best, attempted sex for a fee.”

“All of these women go on a website, judge, that seeks out men with money to provide them stuff in exchange for pictures and whatnot,” Bradley mentioned, in accordance to Enterprise News.

“They’re making it out to be a lot more nefarious than it is. It’s not a human trafficking case whatsoever.”

A Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson instructed The Daily Beast that bail used to be set at a blended $6,000 for the 2 new fees after Pirello pleaded now not to blame to the entire fees on Wednesday. Should he publish bail, he’ll be pressured to put on an ankle track and be ordered to avoid the college.

“Sexual assault is a national issue. That is completely unacceptable in our society,” Bridgewater State President Frederick Clark mentioned in a Wednesday letter to campus got by way of The Daily Beast, acknowledging the “disappointment” about Pirelli being on paid depart. “At Bridgewater State, we have worked hard through education and outreach to prevent sexual assault and, when it does occur, to encourage members of our community to come forward and report instances of sexual harassment or assault.”