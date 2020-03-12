Live Nation postpones all large shows due to coronavirus





All large-scale reside leisure occasions scheduled throughout the finish of March will have to be postponed due to the spreading coronavirus, a role power of probably the most business’s largest firms mentioned Thursday.

The team comprises most sensible executives from Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency and United Talent Agency.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large-scale events through the end of March be postponed,” the gang mentioned in a remark. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.”

Anschutz had already postponed to October its large Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which used to be slated for April.

Live Nation’s stocks had been down 19% to $33.96 at 3:24 p.m. in New York, having misplaced up to 24% previous within the consultation.

Billboard mag reported Live Nation’s suspension of area excursions previous Thursday.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—How coronavirus is affecting the worldwide live performance business, together with SXSW

—China’s field place of job used to be meant to surpass North America’s. Then got here coronavirus

—‘Emma.’ superstar and director on updating Jane Austen’s textual content via blood and tears

—Pamela Adlon desires you to know she has your again

—Content is king: Inside Netflix’s streaming wars technique

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to keep up-to-date on the most recent information and research.





Source link