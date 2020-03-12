Juul co-founder James Monsees steps down as adviser, board member





Juul Labs Inc. co-founder James Monsees plans to go away the e-cigarette maker, stepping down as an adviser and board member, the corporate stated in an e-mail to workers on Thursday.

Monsees and Adam Bowen created Juul after operating in combination on their graduate thesis at Stanford University in 2005. The two designed what has turn into probably the most a hit e-cigarette within the U.S., but it surely has generated controversy over the prospective well being dangers of vaping and teenage use of such merchandise.

“Building this company alongside all of you has been the single most rewarding experience of my career and perhaps my life,” Monsees stated in an e-mail to Juul workers, including that he used to be lately married and is taking a look ahead to spending extra time together with his circle of relatives and pursuing different pursuits.

Juul’s huge recognition with younger folks has embroiled the San Francisco-based corporate in scrutiny from folks and lawmakers. The corporate is the objective of court cases from faculty districts and state Attorneys General, as smartly as a lot of federal investigations. Juul has stated it by no means centered minors in its advertising and marketing and is dedicated to gaining authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its merchandise.

The corporate in September employed Ok.C. Crosthwaite, an established govt at tobacco massive Altria Group Inc., to take over as leader govt officer. Altria made a $13 billion funding in Juul that it has due to this fact marked down in price through more or less two-thirds.

Crosthwaite praised Monsees in an e-mail to workers.

“As one of our founders, James was fundamental in the creation of this company and instrumental in building this company from the ground up,” Crosthwaite stated.

Monsees, who had up to now been Juul’s leader product officer, used to be moved to a newly shaped founders place of business with Bowen in October. Bowen stays on the corporate.

