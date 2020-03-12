Italy coronavirus death toll jumps by 23% in a day to 1,016- as country has 15,000 confirmed cases





OVER 1,000 folks have died from coronavirus in Italy.

Europe’s virus epicentre additionally has 15,000 confirmed cases of the killer computer virus after the choice of inflamed jumped by a quarter.

Reuters

Italy’s death toll has now surpassed 1,000[/caption]

Today on my own, 189 sufferers have died, bringing the country’s overall to 1,016.

The country used to be put underneath an exceptional lockdown previous this week in a determined bid to prevent the virus’s unfold.

