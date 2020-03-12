Hundreds of ravenous wild monkeys terrorise Thai city in search of food after coronavirus drives tourists away
Hundreds of ravenous wild monkeys terrorise Thai city in search of food after coronavirus drives tourists away

HUNDREDS of monkeys in Thailand had been noticed combating over a unmarried banana after the coronavirus led to a large drop in tourists that might generally deliver them food.

Footage shot in the Lopburi district in the centre of the rustic displays the animals scramble over and assault one some other.

Large teams may also be noticed working throughout a highway and centered each and every monkey that manages to get hang of the banana.

Even locals who’re used to the animals’ behaviour appear stunned through their ferocity.

Onlooker Sasaluk Rattanachai, who captured the scene from out of doors a store the place she works, mentioned: ”They seemed extra like wild canines than monkeys.

“They went loopy for the one piece of food. I’ve by no means noticed them this competitive.

”I believe the monkeys had been very, very hungry.

“There’s normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.”

Lopburi is house to 1000’s of wild monkeys that roam the streets and structures, many residing in the grounds of the district’s historic Buddhist temples.

Wildlife around the nation is a robust draw for the 35 million tourists that consult with once a year and account for round 20 % of its financial system.

But the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus has noticed tourism numbers decimated around the globe.

Only 59 circumstances have thus far been showed in Thailand, however vacationer arrivals have plunged through an estimated 44 %.

The Lopburi district is house to 1000’s of wild monkeys that are living in the grounds of its historic Buddhist temples
The coronavirus has noticed tourism to Thailand fall through 44 %



