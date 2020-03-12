Government outlines measures to improve smart motorway safety

Image copyright

The govt says it needs to “raise the bar” on smart motorway safety, following grievance of the scheme.

Smart motorways were condemned as a result of they don’t at all times have a difficult shoulder and drivers who damage down may also be trapped within the dashing site visitors.

The motorways will stay, however dynamic onerous shoulders – which may also be opened for site visitors in busy classes – are to be scrapped.

Thirty-eight other folks were killed on smart motorways within the remaining 5 years.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request despatched via the BBC’s Panorama to Highways England printed that during one phase of the M25, outdoor London, the collection of close to misses had risen 20-fold because the onerous shoulder used to be got rid of in April 2014.

In the 5 years earlier than the street used to be transformed right into a smart motorway, there have been simply 72 close to misses. In the 5 years after, there have been 1,485.

Jim O’Sullivan, the manager govt of Highways England, stated: “Every death in any road accident is tragic, and we are determined to do all we can to make our roads as safe as possible.”

There are two forms of smart motorway in the United Kingdom.

The first is the place the onerous shoulder is opened to site visitors when it’s busy. The 2nd is the place the onerous shoulder is open at all times and drivers who damage down are inspired to pull into emergency stops.

Announcing the plan to improve smart motorway safety, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated: “The overall evidence shows that in most ways smart motorways are as safe or safer than conventional ones. But they are not in every way.”

In addition to abolishing the “confusing” dynamic onerous shoulder, the federal government has stated it’s going to additionally cut back the space between puts to prevent in an emergency to 3 quarters of a mile the place imaginable.

It says this may occasionally imply on long run schemes, motorists will have to normally achieve a prevent each and every 45 seconds at 60mph. The most spacing will likely be one mile.

The govt’s plan additionally contains measures to:

Install 10 further emergency spaces at the present M25 smart motorway phase. Making emergency spaces extra visual Introducing extra site visitors indicators giving the space to the following position to prevent in an emergency Committing £5m to a communications marketing campaign to building up consciousness of the way smart motorways paintings

RAC head of roads coverage Nicholas Lyes stated it used to be “welcome” that the federal government had listened to drivers’ considerations however added “it remains to be seen if these measures go far enough to protect drivers”.

Labour MP Sarah Champion stated the proposals didn’t “go far enough” and known as at the govt to repair smart motorways “to traditional operation”.

She accused Mr Shapps of “allowing these lethal roads to continue to operate”.

Smart motorways had been offered with the purpose of accelerating capability and easing congestion via the usage of the onerous shoulder as an additional lane.

But they’ve been criticised via the federal government minister who firstly licensed the roll-out in 2010.

Speaking to Panorama in January, Sir Mike Penning, who’s not a minister, stated he have been misled concerning the dangers of removing the onerous shoulder.

The Conservative MP stated he had agreed to the growth in 2010 after a a success pilot at the M42 close to Birmingham.

The pilot labored smartly as a result of there have been secure preventing issues for motorists, known as emergency safety refuges, on moderate each and every 600 metres.

But when the scheme used to be expanded around the nation, the safety refuges had been positioned additional aside – on some sections, they’re 2.five miles aside.

“They are endangering people’s lives,” stated Sir Mike. “There are people that are being killed and seriously injured on these roads, and it should never have happened.”

Responding to his feedback, Highways England stated the plans to make bigger smart motorways had been licensed via ministers and that it used to be operating to acquire the info about safety.