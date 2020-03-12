Gambling firm Betway hit with record £11.6m penalty

Image copyright

Online having a bet firm Betway has been hit with a record penalty of £11.6m for failings over buyer coverage and money-laundering tests.

The Gambling Commission mentioned Betway failed to test the supply of finances of 1 buyer who deposited over £8m and misplaced over £4m in a four-year duration.

It additionally didn’t successfully have interaction with a buyer who deposited and misplaced £187,000 in two days.

The penalty bundle is the most important thus far confronted via a UK playing firm.

The Gambling Commission’s investigation mentioned the issues have been connected to dealings with seven of Betway’s high-spending shoppers.

It mentioned that “as a result of a lack of consideration of individual customers affordability and source of funds checks, the operator allowed £5.8m of money to flow through the business which has been found, or could reasonably be suspected to be, proceeds of crime”.

The fee mentioned the investigation had additionally printed “inadequate management oversight”, including {that a} probe “into responsible Personal Management Licence holders” was once proceeding.

“The actions of Betway suggest there was little regard for the welfare of its VIP customers or the impact on those around them,” mentioned Richard Watson, govt director on the Gambling Commission.

“As part of our ongoing programme of work to make gambling safer, we are pushing the industry to make rapid progress on the areas that we consider will have the most significant impact to protect consumers,” he added.

“The treatment and handling of high-value customers is a significant piece of that work and operators are in no doubt about the need to tackle the issue at speed.”