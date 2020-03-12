Fox News Hosts Downplay Coronavirus, but Network Brass Take It Very Seriously, Memo Shows

As the coronavirus continues to unfold international and all over the U.S., some Fox News hosts have actively downplayed its severity, accusing Democrats and the media of pushing a hoax to undercut President Donald Trump. In stark distinction, Fox News brass is taking the outbreak very significantly.

In a Thursday memo to workforce, acquired via The Daily Beast, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and community president Jay Wallace warned staff in regards to the dangers of COVID-19, and introduced steps the community will take to fight its unfold, together with telecommuting, lowered in-studio visitor bookings, and enhanced place of business cleanings.

Fox News brass additionally emphasised the channel’s accountability to stay audience knowledgeable with correct data, underscoring the seriousness of the unfolding epidemiological scenario.

“Please keep in mind that viewers rely on us to stay informed during a crisis of this magnitude and we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans,” the memo mentioned.

While the memo known as on staff to understand that audience consider the community to stay them knowledgeable in a time of a rising disaster, lots of Fox’s maximum outstanding personalities and hosts have time and again downplayed and minimized the hazards posed via the virus that has already killed dozens of Americans and greater than 4,000 other folks international.

Earlier this week, Fox Business Network host Trish Regan delivered a breathless bonkers rant wherein she described the disaster as “another attempt to impeach” Trump whilst accusing the “liberal media” of the use of the illness to “demonize and destroy the president. As she bemoaned the “crescendo” of Democratic hate, an on-air graphic blared “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”

Fellow FBN host Lou Dobbs, one in all Trump’s largest boosters on the community, complained on Monday that “the national left-wing media” was once “playing up fears” of the coronavirus—in spite of concurrently reporting that the coronavirus had “now infected 113,000 people” in over 100 nations.

Another Fox Business host, Charles Payne, in slightly of an ironic twist, waved off considerations over the industrial affects that the mass cancellations of occasions, mentioning on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends that “last week Broadway attendance went up” and “movie receipts were normal.” On Thursday, amid a deluge of shutdowns, New York introduced that Broadway displays could be closed for a month. In a Monday look on America’s Newsroom, Payne mentioned that folks must profit from plunging fuel costs to “go somewhere.”

Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity, in the meantime, took to his radio display on Wednesday to indicate that perhaps this was once all of the “Deep State” looking to take down the Trump presidency, bringing up a QAnon conspiracy theorist to mention that it “may be true” that “coronavirus fear-mongering by the deep state will go down in history as one of the biggest frauds to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, and push mandated medicines.”

The Five co-host Jesse Watters went even additional to sweep off considerations over the affect of the pandemic, pointing out previous this month that Americans must use the “power of positive thinking” sooner than patting himself at the again for sitting subsequent to an “Asian guy” at the subway after which ordering Chinese meals.

It hasn’t simply been Fox’s conservative opinion hosts, then again, who’ve apparently shrugged off the hazards of the virus. While interviewing Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) this week—Scott has since long past into self-quarantine because of touch with an inflamed particular person—Fox News anchor Ed Henry was once brazenly cavalier about Florida’s first two coronavirus deaths, noting that each sufferers have been aged and had not too long ago traveled out of the country, “so when you hear the context, it’s not quite as scary.”

To make sure that, one in all Fox’s largest primetime stars has underscored the seriousness of the outbreak. In fresh segments, Tucker Carlson has warned audience that “people you probably voted for” are “minimizing” the virus’ risks.

And a number of outstanding visitors on Hannity’s primetime display have carried out the similar: Geraldo Rivera, for instance, known as out Trump for proceeding to shake fingers with voters in spite of all knowledgeable scientific recommendation; and best immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci used the platform to remind audience that in spite of some dismissiveness, the coronavirus is extra deadly than the seasonal flu.