‘Fortnite’ Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown & Risky Reels Location Week 4 Guide

Fortnite Season 2 continues with a 2nd week of TNTina Challenges to finish. While many of the goals are self explanatory, the only requiring avid gamers to consult with Grumpy Greens, Mowdown and Risky Reels could also be somewhat difficult. Below, we disclose the places of all 3 landmarks so that you do not need to seek for them your self.

Fortnite Grumpy Greens Location

Our first forestall is Grumpy Greens, which is east of Pleasant Park.

Fortnite's Grumpy Greens is situated east of Pleasant Park.

The landmark seems like this. It’s a bunch of shrubs formed like a frown.

This is what Grumpy Greens seems like.

Fortnite Mowdown Location

Mowdown is north of the apple orchard in between Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs.

Mowdown is located north of the apple orchard.

This is what the landmark seems like. It’s necessarily a tractor racetrack.

This is what Mowdown seems like.

Fortnite Risky Reels Location

Last however now not least, Risky Reels can also be discovered right here, on this circle of timber north of the Agency.

Risky Reels is situated in a clearing northeast of the Agency.

Just love it’s at all times been, Risky Reels is a large drive-in film theater. All you must do is consult with those 3 places, and the most recent TNTina Challenge development is yours.

Risky Reels is similar drive-in theater it is at all times been.

Fortnite TNTina Trial Week 4 Challenges

The process to consult with Grumpy Greens, Mowdown and Risky Reels is only one goal in the most recent crop of TNTina’s Trial Challenges. Here’s the total record of duties for many who ignored it.

Search chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (10)Destroy opponent buildings with Proximity Mine or Remote Explosives (20)Fish with Explosives (3)Eliminate avid gamers at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (5)Search ammo containers in numerous named places (seven)Use Decoy Grenades (5)Deal Damage to avid gamers whilst using in a motorboat (200)Scan a Henchman in numerous fits (3)Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels (one)Collect other Boss Weapons (3)

That’s all you want to find out about visiting Grumpy Greens, Mowdown and Risky Reels in Fortnite.

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cell.

What are your ideas at the TNTina Week 4 Challenges? Did you to find Grumpy Greens and Mowdown? Tell us within the feedback phase!