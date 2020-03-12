Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Season 3

After Elite Season 2 targeted at the disappearance of Samuel (performed through Itzan Escamilla), Season 3 turns the Netflix display again right into a homicide thriller, with Polo (Álvara Rico) as the most recent member of the solid to perish. After the final season, streaming now on Netflix, noticed Polo arrested for after which cleared of a homicide, a variety of other folks need him lifeless, however that isn’t the handiest notable plot line this is most probably to transfer from Elite Season 2 to Season 3.

What took place to Elite Season 2?

After Elite Season 1 handled the homicide of Marina (María Pedraza), sooner or later revealing that it was once Polo who had killed her, Season 2 handled Samuel going lacking. Though at some issues it appeared as though Samuel too would possibly had been murdered, it grew to become out that Samuel’s disappearance was once related to the killing of Marina.

In Season 2, Carla (Ester Expósito) was once in a throuple with Polo and Christian Miguel Herrán, either one of whom know that Polo was once in the back of the killing, and try to duvet it up.

Samuel, due to this fact, develops a plan to attempt to get Polo convicted through forcing Carla right into a confession. He begins to attempt to get shut to her as a part of this plot, however the pair finally end up growing emotions for every different.

‘Elite’ Season 2 noticed Polo proceed to escape with homicide

Netflix

That does now not prevent Samu from placing his plan into motion. He hides out on the house of Guzmán’s (Miguel Bernardeau) grandparents, so as to make Carla imagine that he too was once killed for realizing an excessive amount of. This works, and Carla confesses all to the police, main to Polo getting arrested through the police.

However, the season ends with him unfastened due to the police now not having sufficient proof to convict him, even though now the entire college is aware of what he did and, as Season 3 is bound to end up, any person goes to get revenge.

‘Elite’ Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer: When’s It Out on Netflix?

Read extra

Polo’s secret now not handiest places pressure at the dating of Samuel and Carla, which naturally breaks up after he finds his deception, but additionally that of Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) after the latter reveals out that Ander knew all alongside what Polo. However, they appear to have reunited through the tip of the season, even supposing Ander cheated on Omar with Polo previous within the season. Though Omar forgives him, Guzmán breaks his friendship with Ander after he discovers what he is aware of.

Season 2 additionally offered some key new characters. One of them was once the devious Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who now not handiest lied to everybody about being wealthy through pretending the home her mom wiped clean was once her personal area, but additionally concealed the homicide weapon for her new boyfriend Polo so he would escape with homicide.

Another key plot that can have ramifications is the intercourse tape between Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzmán, filmed through some other new Season 2 forged member Valerio (Jorge López) to spite Guzmán’s ex Lu (Danna Paola). Though Nadia’s folks forgive her, just about everybody on the college has observed it, which would possibly imply we see some adjustments in Nadia’s lifestyles when Season 3 airs on Netflix.

Elite Season 3 is launched through Netflix on March 13.