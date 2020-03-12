Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban sparks fears Europeans may flock to UK in desperate bid to get into America





DONALD Trump’s Europe travel ban has sparked chaos as loads scramble to get into the United States sooner than flights are blocked.

And there are fears Europeans may flock to the UK – which is exempt from the ban – in desperate bid to get into America.

US well being chiefs have branded Europe the “new China” after 22,000 coronavirus instances had been showed around the continent.

And the United States president the day before today took the extraordinary step of postponing all flights from 26 European international locations for subsequent 30 days to take a look at to stem the unfold.

Trump mentioned the EU “failed to take the same precautions” as the United States sooner than revealing the travel restrictions – which is able to pass into impact on Friday at 12am.

And the announcement sparked travel chaos as travellers rushed on airports throughout Europe lately to take a look at to beat the ban.

Pictures display massive traces of masked passengers in Madrid, Barcelona and Paris.

It brought about a mass panic.”

US pupil Anna Grace, 20

And the mayhem was once fuelled by way of fashionable confusion over when the ban will get started, and who it is going to follow to.

Many had been undecided what time zone the nighttime closing date can be carried out in.

Officials later clarified the ban would no longer follow to US voters travelling house after visiting Europe – however many panicking Americans nonetheless seem to have descended on airports.

One traveller shared a clip of enormous queues in Barcelona’s El Prat, writing: “Literally all American tourists and students in here fleeing Barcelona after Trump’s travel ban.”

“It caused a mass panic,” mentioned 20-year-old Anna Grace, a US pupil at Suffolk University who was once on her first commute to Europe and all of a sudden modified her reserving to fly again house from Madrid Airport as an alternative of happening to France.

The 4 pals travelling together with her weren’t so fortunate and may just no longer re-book.

Grace added: “All our friends and family told us we had to come to the United States. We’ve been in the airport since 5am.”

And there also are issues the ban may just spark mayhem in British airports after the UK and Ireland had been exempted.

Passengers hoping to dodge the limitations may just take a look at to transfer their flights to travel again by way of Britain, it’s feared.

This way would no longer paintings because the ban applies to all non-US voters who’ve travelled to the 26 Schengen Area international locations in the 2 weeks sooner than their arrival.

But amid the confusion, it’s feared many may just nonetheless take a look at their success.

There has already been panic at UK airports as passengers strolling back from the United States sooner than travelling on to European locations landed to pay attention concerning the ban and easily flew house.

A supply at one London airport advised Sun Online: “It’s extraordinary. No one is aware of the way it’s going to paintings. We do not know and it’s unclear whose accountability it’s.

“We are starting to see Europeans travelling from the US with onward travel to banned areas landing in the UK and re-booking flights straight back.”

And there was once mayhem in the United States, the place American travellers arriving to fly to Europe had been left baffled about whether or not they must travel.













