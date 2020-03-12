Donald Trump Announces 30-Day European Travel Ban Starting Friday

Calling the movements “strong but necessary,” President Donald Trump introduced new go back and forth restrictions for European countries into the U.S. as he spoke concerning the coronavirus outbreak in an cope with to the country on Wednesday.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump mentioned. “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.”

Americans entering the U.S. who’ve been accurately screened for coronavirus might be exempt from the brand new laws. Trade and load from Europe might be integrated as a part of the limitations.

“Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing,” Trump mentioned. However, restrictions is probably not appropriate to the United Kingdom.

Trump additionally introduced all the way through the Wednesday cope with that he can be asking Congress to approve a bevy of emergency financial insurance policies to lend a hand Americans who’ve been suffering from coronavirus. Among the proposals instructed by way of Trump have been an extra $50 billion allotted to the Small Business Administration (SBA).

“I am instructing the Small Business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus,” Trump mentioned. “Effective immediately, the SBA will begin providing economic loans in affected states and territories.”

“These low-interest loans will help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus,” Trump persevered. “To this end, I am asking Congress to increase funding to this program by an additional 50 billion dollars.”

The SBA these days gives assured industry loans, restoration loans after screw ups and help to small companies in search of to do contract paintings for the U.S. govt.

House Democrats have already mentioned that probably the most White House’s financial proposals for coronavirus reduction weren’t far-reaching sufficient, together with Trump’s plan to chop payroll taxes.

Newsweek reached out to the administrative center Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for touch upon Trump’s cope with however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

“We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family,” Trump mentioned after saying his plans.

This is a creating tale and might be up to date.