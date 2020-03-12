Did Anyone Win the $110 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The successful Powerball numbers from ultimate night time’s lottery drawing are 4, 29, 49, 50, 67, and the Power Ball quantity is two. The Powerball jackpot ultimate night time used to be value an estimated $110 million with a money choice of $88.1 million, however did someone win?

Did someone win the Powerball drawing?

Nobody gained the jackpotThree gamers gained $50,000 each and everyMore than 900 gamers gained $100-$200More than 400,000 gained $4-$14

Nobody gained the Powerball jackpot ultimate night time so it has rolled over and is now value an estimated $120 million with a money choice of $96.1 million. However, 3 tickets, offered in Florida and Texas, matched 5 numbers and gained $1 million each and every.

Seven gamers gained $50,000 each and every by means of matching 4 numbers and the Power Ball and two of those gamers used the Powerplay, which used to be X2 ultimate night time, to double their prizes to $100,000.

More than 900 gamers gained a $100 by means of matching both 4 numbers or 3 numbers and the Power Ball, and greater than 200 of those winners used the Powerplay to double their prizes to $200 each and every.

Additionally, greater than 400,000 gamers gained smaller prizes starting from $Four to $7 by means of matching quite a lot of combos of numbers from simply the Power Ball to a few numbers. More than 100,000 of those gamers used the Powerplay and gained prizes starting from $eight to $14.

A buyer at a 7-Eleven retailer exams the numbers on his Powerball lottery price ticket on August 7, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois

Scott Olson/Getty

How to steer clear of Powerball lottery scams

To steer clear of changing into a sufferer of a Powerball lottery rip-off, be sure you simplest purchase Powerball lottery tickets from an legit, authorized lottery store. State lottery web sites could have an inventory in their legit shops, so double-check on-line in case you are not sure, and to determine which is your closest location.

Lotteries won’t ever let you know that you’ve gained a prize by way of e-mail or phone except you’ve entered an legit lottery contest or promotion. Additionally, lotteries by no means ask winners to pay a price to assemble a Powerball prize, so be cautious of someone asking you for cash and not proportion your individual data with somebody you do not believe.

Facebook customers have reported seeing posts that say Powerball is giving cash away on social media, however those posts are fraudulent and will have to be unnoticed.

In June 2019, a scammer posed as a jackpot winner and tried to rip-off citizens of North Carolina by means of providing to donate $Four million to a company. The scammer requested for $500 at least deposit in the banking account that might donate. Additionally, scammers had been the use of pictures of the winner on social media and posted about giving cash away in go back for fans.

Mark Michalko, government director of the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a commentary: “Unfortunately, scams like these are all too common. Anyone who makes a promise of a donation or prize but wants you to give money first is trying to trick you. Never give your money or personal information to these people.”