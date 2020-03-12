Coronavirus: Amazon offers unlimited sick days to halt spread

Image copyright

Amazon employees can take unlimited sick days this month – however best those that check sure for the Covid-19 virus can be entitled to any sick pay.

Many US warehouse employees are entitled to best 10 days’ go away a yr – for all vacations, illness and emergencies.

And some had requested Amazon to alternate its coverage to forestall coronavirus spreading.

Some employees additionally say they’re being advised build up their hours, referred to as necessary additional time, as a result of larger call for and group of workers shortages.

‘Financial misery’

In a weblog, Amazon stated: “The well being and protection of our workers and contractors around the globe continues to be our best precedence as we are facing the demanding situations related to Covid-19.

“Effective in an instant, all Amazon workers recognized with Covid-19 or positioned into quarantine will obtain up to two weeks of pay.

“This further pay whilst clear of paintings is to make sure that workers have the time they want to go back to excellent well being with out the concern of misplaced pay.

“This is as well as to unlimited unpaid day off for all hourly workers during the finish of March.”

Amazon has additionally established a $25m (£19.6m) fund to strengthen impartial supply provider companions and their drivers, Amazon Flex contributors and seasonal workers “underneath monetary misery”.

BBC News has had get admission to to a web based discussion board utilized by about 25,000 Amazon warehouse employees.

And a few of the ones unaffected by means of coronavirus are obviously relieved they are going to not have to fight into paintings when both they or their circle of relatives are sick.

“My two youngsters were sick and ultimate evening I felt like dying. Now, I will be able to take day off and lend a hand the 3 folks to get well,” wrote one.

Another stated: “It’s permitting me to take a destroy and get my blood drive down. My imaginative and prescient began to get blurry… my blood drive was once 176/100[mmHg].”

Those who check sure for the virus will now be assured two weeks’ pay.

And one Amazon warehouse employee advised colleagues at the discussion board, the corporate’s earlier coverage of now not providing sick pay have been unhealthy.

“Many co-workers are living pay cheque to pay cheque and are nonetheless going to come into paintings although they are sick, this means that that coronavirus will spread like wildfire thru Amazon, similar to all of the different diseases do,” they wrote.

One in 4 US employees – greater than 32 million – isn’t entitled to paid sick days and, in accordance to the Bureau of Labor Statistics that rises to seven in 10 amongst low-paid employees.

And even ahead of the coronavirus disaster, Amazon employees had begun to call for higher stipulations, with extra paid day off (PTO) being leader amongst them.

In some amenities, employees have begun dressed in badges announcing: “Amazonians united for PTO”.

“Amazon thinks we are only a few silly employees. But we all know our rights, we are setting up and we are profitable,” one employee, who requested to stay nameless, advised BBC News.