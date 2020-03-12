Conservative Pastor Claims He ‘Healed’ Viewers of Coronavirus Through Their TV Screens

Conservative televangelist Kenneth Copeland instructed audience of his ministry’s program that they have been “healed” of the coronavirus illness as he prayed whilst asking them to the touch their televisions monitors to obtain the non secular therapeutic.

Copeland’s extraordinary message to his fans right through a “special report” on his Victory channel, titled “Standing Against Coronavirus,” used to be first reported by way of Right Wing Watch on Thursday. In a clip of his prayer, the Christian pastor reaches his outstretched hand towards the digicam, asking audience to attract shut and contact their monitors.

“Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing,” the spiritual chief mentioned within the video, bowing his head. “Now say it: I take it. I have it. It’s mine. I thank you and praise you for it.”

He went on: “According to the word of God, I’m healed. And I consider not my own body. I consider not symptoms in my body. But only that which God has promised.”

At the tip of his prayer, Copeland proclaimed, “Healed and well.”

The televangelist is not the primary Christian chief to provide an peculiar treatment for coronavirus to his Christian fans. Pastor Jim Bakker, who hosts The Jim Bakker Show, instructed his audience on February 12 that they may acquire a product referred to as Silver Solution from a so-called herbal well being professional he used to be interviewing.

“This influenza that is now circling the globe, you’re saying that Silver Solution would be effective?” Bakker requested. The visitor, Sherrill Sellman, claimed that it could.

“Well, let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” Sellman falsely claimed. “Totally eliminate it. Kills it. Deactivates it.” She went on to mention that the answer “has been proven by the government that it has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on, including SARS and HIV.”

There isn’t any medical proof to again up Sellman’s claims. A message at the display instructed audience they may purchase 4 4-ounce bottles of Silver Solution for $80.

The state of Missouri considers the false commercial on Bakker’s program to be unlawful, NPR reported on Wednesday. The state filed a lawsuit this week to dam Bakker and his ministry from selling and promoting the pretend coronavirus remedy.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland tells tv audience to the touch their monitors to be “healed” of the coronavirus as he prays.

Screenshot/Vimeo/Twitter

Missouri’s lawyer basic mentioned Bakker and his ministry have been “falsely promising to consumers that Silver Solution can cure, eliminate, kill or deactivate coronavirus and/or boost elderly consumers’ immune system and help keep them healthy when there is, in fact, no vaccine, pill, potion or other product available to treat or cure coronavirus.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office despatched a letter to Bakker on March 3, caution him to prevent peddling the pretend treatment.

Globally, greater than 127,000 other folks were inflamed by way of coronavirus, in step with a tracker by way of Johns Hopkins University. There were greater than 4,700 deaths, however greater than 68,000 other folks have already recovered from the an infection.