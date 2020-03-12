CEO Secrets: ‘My lasting, enduring lesson from a Turkish bazaar’

Hakan Bulgurlu leads Arçelik, a multi-billion buck white items corporate which owns the Beko and Grundig manufacturers. He places his luck in lifestyles all the way down to classes he realized promoting gold in a Turkish bazaar.

Film by means of virtual trade reporter Dougal Shaw.

Find extra trade guidelines at CEO Secrets. You too can apply the sequence at the BBC News app by means of including the subject ‘CEO Secrets’ in My News.