Bernie Sanders Tells Jimmy Fallon Why He’s Staying in the Race on ‘The Tonight Show’

Defying calls from the Biden camp to drop out, Bernie Sanders is pushing thru to the large one-on-one debate with Joe Biden on Sunday. And with huge marketing campaign rallies out of the query, the Vermont senator opted to get out his message in a special manner Wednesday night time: By sitting down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“How are you feeling?” Fallon requested his visitor when he sat down.

“I’m feeling good. Could feel better,” the candidate mentioned, admitting that this Tuesday’s number one effects didn’t pass in addition to he would have was hoping, including, “We lost some important states.” But in alternative ways, Sanders mentioned, “We have succeeded.”

The senator defined how his modern insurance policies have roughly transform authorised via the majority of Democratic electorate. “People now understand, especially with the coronavirus, that it is insane that we live in a nation in which 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured and can’t get to a doctor when they should,” he mentioned, “that we need a Medicare for All single-payer program. People got that.”

“Where we have not succeeded, frankly, is that most people today think that Joe is more electable than I am,” Sanders added. “So we see people say, ‘Oh, we love you, Bernie, we love your ideas, but I’m going with Joe because he is more electable.” He chalked that place as much as Biden’s shut ties to former President Barack Obama, however added that he believes “the media has played a role in that as well.”

“What I honestly believe is that in order to defeat Trump, we need the largest voter turnout in the history of this country,” Sanders mentioned. “Trump is not going to be easy to beat. And I think you need a campaign of energy and excitement.” The evident insinuation is that Biden would no longer in the end evoke the ones feelings in electorate.

And but requested if he thinks Biden can beat Trump, Sanders responded, “I do,” joking, “between you and me, don’t tell anybody.”

Sanders additionally refused to take the bait when Fallon requested if he concurs with Trump that the Democratic number one used to be “rigged” in opposition to him.

“What amazes me, here we have a stock market that is collapsing, you have a coronavirus that is scaring the entire world, we have climate change, which is a threat to the human planet, and Donald Trump keeps worrying about the Democratic primary,” he mentioned. “So, Mr. President, if you watch anything other than Fox—I don’t know that you do—why don’t you do your job? Pay attention to the needs of the American people. Don’t worry so much about the Democratic primary.”

Looking forward to this Sunday’s debate, Sanders admitted that he “hated” the debates with 8 or 10 applicants and used to be taking a look ahead to taking on Biden one-on-one. “I think on this debate with two people in two hours, you know what,” he mentioned, “we are actually going to be able to discuss the issues impacting the families of America.”