Amelia’s Paternity Results Teased in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Sneak Peek

It’s again to the traditional chaos on Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Now that the body of workers has stated their ultimate farewells to Dr. Alex Karev, whose surprising departure used to be after all addressed and replied at the display final week, the white coats strolling the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will return to their same old day by day musings, looking to heal their sufferers’ issues and their very own.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Disappointed By Alex Karev’s Farewell Episode

Read extra

The clinical drama will coincide with Station 19 for but some other dramatic crossover episode on Thursday, beginning with Dr. Jackson Avery’s (Jesse Williams) squabble together with his female friend, Station 19’s Vic (Barrett Dos).

Since Grey’s Season 16 returned from wintry weather ruin, the pair have relished in the bliss that generally comes along side a brand new dating. But from the appearance of the episode 16 sneak peek, the honeymoon segment might quickly be coming to an finish.

The synopsis for episode 16, titled, “Life On Mars,” hinted at Jackson and Vic “hitting a snag,” whilst a teaser clip hinted at Vic looking to transfer the connection ahead quicker than Jackson would love. She’s able to take their dating to the following degree—without or with Jackson’s approval. So, she takes it upon herself to transport into his position, and to no person’s marvel, Jackson does not appear happy through this concept.

“You can’t move into my apartment and not tell me,” Jackson stated in the episode trailer.

Vic responds with a shrug and a grin that feels so much like she’s now not very phased through Jackson’s inflammation. But if there is anything else audience realized from Jackson’s outdated dating with ex Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), it is that he is now not one to be rushed or driven into anything else he does not need to be aside of.

The newest Grey’s love triangle—or moderately, child triangle—can even get some display screen time this week.

Caterina Scorsone seems as Dr. Amelia Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Season 16, episode 17 will air on March 12, 2020.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Although Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) have been keeping off taking a paternity check to resolve whether or not Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) or Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) used to be the daddy of her unborn kid, she’s going to after all do her due diligence and be told which of the 2 males will probably be attached to her for the following 18 years or longer.

Amelia can even disclose her seed’s paternity to the suspected fathers. The effects may ruin now not handiest her dating with Link however Owen’s together with his longtime love and mom of his daughter, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

But ahead of Amelia breaks the scoop to Link and Owen, she’ll need to assist Station 19 fireplace Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) cope with the truth that he is hooked on painkillers. “You are using just to get through the morning,” she stated. “You’re sick Robert, and it ends with being dead.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC at nine p.m. ET, simply an hour after Station 19.

Viewers can catch the brand new episode by way of reside move on ABC’s website online and app. Those with Hulu +Live and YouTube TV too can song in thru their subscriptions.