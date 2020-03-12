A.I. startup accuses Facebook of stealing its software





An synthetic intelligence startup has accused Facebook of stealing its software and reusing it in its personal A.I. tasks.

Neural Magic stated in lawsuit filed final week {that a} former worker, Aleksandar Zlateski, took business secrets and techniques to Facebook when he joined the social networking large in July 2019.

The startup claims that its stolen generation is helping researchers construct neural networks—software utilized in deep finding out tasks—that may paintings extra successfully with usual laptop processors, or CPUs. Neural Magic alleged that Facebook has since used the startup’s confidential software in its personal A.I. tasks and has printed some of the generation “publicly and for free” on the preferred developer provider GitHub.

“Neural Magic is the owner of trade secrets that Aleksandar Zlateski and Facebook misappropriated and are now using and disclosing,” the lawsuit stated.

In addition to Facebook, Neural Magic has sued Zlateski for allegedly violating his non-disclosure agreements. Neural Magic stated it contacted each Facebook and Zlateski to take away its business secrets and techniques from GitHub in Jan. 2020, however the corporate and the worker have refused to take action.

“Zlateski could disclose (and on information and belief has disclosed) even more to Facebook, for use internally or in future open source releases,” the lawsuit stated, “Those continued disclosures would further damage Neural Magic’s business and market opportunities.”

Neural Magic, based totally in Somerville, Mass., seeks unspecified damages from Facebook and an “injunction against Zlateski and Facebook prohibiting any further use of Neural Magic’s trade secrets.”

A Neural Magic spokesperson instructed Fortune in an e mail that it does “not comment on active litigation.”

Fortune contacted Facebook for remark and can replace this tale if it responds.

Neural Magic has raised $20 million from buyers together with Andreessen Horowitz, New Enterprise Associates, and Pillar VC, in line with deal-tracking provider PitchBook.

