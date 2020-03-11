World’s only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers in Kenya leaving just one of the rare creatures alive
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus – France forced to warn people that COCAINE won’t combat killer bug after hoax tweet goes viral - March 11, 2020
- Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive for Covid-19 as cases soar to 382 and death toll hits six - March 11, 2020
- World’s only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers in Kenya leaving just one of the rare creatures alive - March 11, 2020
POACHERS in east Africa have slaughtered the only female white giraffe left in the world.
The ultra-rare animal was killed alongside her young calf inside a Kenyan nature reserve.
The mother and calf were killed at a nature reserve in Kenya[/caption]
Wildlife rangers confirmed they found their butchered carcasses in a village in Garissa County.
A male white giraffe is still alive and is believed to be the only one of its kind left on the planet.
“This is a very sad day for Kenya,” said reserve manager Mohammed Ahmednoor.
“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes.”
“This is a long-term loss given genetics studies…has now gone to the drain,” added Mr Ahmednoor.
“Further to this, the white giraffe was a big boost to tourism in the area.”
Their appearance is due to a condition called leucism, which causes skin cells to have no pigmentation.
The poachers have not yet been identified and the motive for the killings remains unclear.
Experts from the Kenya Wildlife Society are now investigating the shocking slaughter.
MOST READ IN NEWS
The very first reports of a white giraffe in the wild were reported in January 2016 in Tanzania.
A second sighting was then reported in two months later in the Ishaqbini conservancy in Kenya.
The Giraffe Conservation Foundation says the number of the species in Africa has dropped by 30 per cent since the 1980s.
The slaughtered giraffe, pictured above, was first spotted in 2017[/caption]