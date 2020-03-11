World 

World’s only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers in Kenya leaving just one of the rare creatures alive

Georgia Clark 0 Comments
Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


POACHERS in east Africa have slaughtered the only female white giraffe left in the world.

The ultra-rare animal was killed alongside her young calf inside a Kenyan nature reserve.

The mother and calf were killed at a nature reserve in Kenya
AFP

The mother and calf were killed at a nature reserve in Kenya[/caption]

Wildlife rangers confirmed they found their butchered carcasses in a village in Garissa County.

A male white giraffe is still alive and is believed to be the only one of its kind left on the planet.

“This is a very sad day for Kenya,” said reserve manager Mohammed Ahmednoor.

“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes.”

“This is a long-term loss given genetics studies…has now gone to the drain,” added Mr Ahmednoor.

“Further to this, the white giraffe was a big boost to tourism in the area.”

Their appearance is due to a condition called leucism, which causes skin cells to have no pigmentation.

The poachers have not yet been identified and the motive for the killings remains unclear.

Experts from the Kenya Wildlife Society are now investigating the shocking slaughter.

MOST READ IN NEWS


VIRUS PANIC


Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus as UK cases soar to 382


DUKE DUPED


Prince Harry hoaxed by fake Greta Thunberg into revealing his agony over Megxit


STARK WARNING


Britain faces coronavirus lockdown like Italy in 14 DAYS, top doctors warn


STRUCK DOWN


Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus after Boris event

SPAIN PAIN


Brit hols to Spain in doubt as coronavirus cases TREBLE to 1,622 with 35 deaths

RACY CHASE


Man fleeing cops in Rolls-Royce 'couldn't stop as lover was performing sex act'


The very first reports of a white giraffe in the wild were reported in January 2016 in Tanzania.

A second sighting was then reported in two months later in the Ishaqbini conservancy in Kenya.

The Giraffe Conservation Foundation says the number of the species in Africa has dropped by 30 per cent since the 1980s.

The white giraffe, pictured, was first spotted with her calf in 2017
Caters News Agency

The slaughtered giraffe, pictured above, was first spotted in 2017[/caption]





Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Joe Biden’s Projected Michigan Win Could Mark the End for Sanders’ Struggling Campaign

admin 0

‘Apex Legends’ System Override Event Revealed With Deja Loot Mode

admin 0

Start Time and How to Watch Online

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *