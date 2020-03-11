Will Dracula Return in the Next Season?

Vlad Tepes, A.Okay.A. Dracula (voiced by way of Graham McTavish), might seem most effective very in brief in Castlevania Season 3 (streaming now on Netflix), however his presence is felt over the entire season. Whether it’s Carmilla (Jaime Murray) following the Dark Lord’s trail to energy and glory, Alucard (James Callis) figuring out he’s extra like his father than he anticipated, or the cult in Lindenfeld looking to resurrect him, the vampire is (most commonly) long past however now not forgotten in the international of the display.

If Castlevania will get a Season 4, alternatively, Dracula may just make a comeback for actual to the sequence consistent with plenty of hints in the present season.

The largest of those comes in the ultimate episode of Season 3, when the Lindenfeld leaders be successful in opening a gateway to Hell and just about arrange to carry Dracula again to lifestyles.

Though Dracula’s go back used to be thwarted by way of Saint Germain (Bill Nighy), now we all know Dracula is in a position to go back to Earth it’s no doubt a question of time ahead of somebody tries once more and if truth be told succeeds in bringing the vampire out of the underworld.

Dracula may just go back in ‘Castlevania’ Season 4

Netflix

Another element from the finale may supply an additional clue. In the temporary look of Dracula, he’s observed reunited along with his spouse Lisa (Emily Swallow) in Hell. As such, Dracula returning to Earth would provide a neat narrative parallel with the final time Dracula used to be on Earth.

Then, Dracula used to be stuffed with rage and vowed to wipe people off the face of the Earth when they took Lisa clear of him and burned her at the stake after accusing her of being a witch. If Dracula returns in Castlevania Season 4, he would most likely be stuffed with rage once more as the people have once more taken him clear of his spouse.

Even if Dracula does now not totally go back to Earth in any long term seasons (that have now not but been showed by way of Netflix), Saint Germain’s storyline in the finale suggests otherwise in which he may also be again. At the finish of the display, Saint Germain makes a decision to go back to the so-called “Infinite Corridor,” the portal between dimensions opened by way of the ones in need of to go back Dracula to Earth, in order to seek out somebody who he in the past misplaced in the tunnel.

Among the geographical regions that Saint Germain discovers in this tunnel is a global this is precisely like the international of the Netflix display, however the place the entirety is upside-down. Castlevania fanatics might know that in the online game Symphony of the Night, Alucard battled the ultimate boss Dracula in a reversed model of the Dark Lord’s fort referred to as the Reverse or Inverted Castle.

Though this may simply be an Easter egg for online game fanatics, this may be a touch that we will have to be expecting an epic struggle between Dracula and Saint Germain (somewhat than Alucard) in the upside-down fort, with most effective the victor returning to Earth.

Castlevania Seasons 1 to a few are streaming now on Netflix.