‘Westworld’ Season 3 Review Returns to Irritate the Hell Out of Us Again

I, like, know that I watched the 2d season of Westworld. I’m certain I did. Every episode, actually. Just in case, I double-checked. Yep, wrote hundreds of thousands of phrases about it. Confirmed. Westworld season two? Watched it. Yessiree.

So why don’t I have in mind a damned factor that came about?

Part of the reason why is circumstance. The season two finale aired all the long ago in June 2018, which can have smartly were the early 1800s given the relentless chaos with which the global has moved in the 21 months since. Most of it, even though, is substance. Holy hell was once that finale nerve-racking.

Uncountable jumps from side to side thru timelines. Multiple purple herrings about what was once truth and what was once phantasm. Incessant trickery surrounding who was once actual and who was once a robotic. Everyone died, but additionally nobody died. Hats are magic.

For the components of the season that had been formidable, daring, and sublime—“Akane no Mai, “The Riddle of the Sphinx,” and “Katsuya” rank as nice as TV episodes come—the intentional confusion become an excessive amount of to take care of, particularly as soon as the chore of untangling the heady plots and puzzles was once finished and published solutions that had been so ungratifying.

Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores presented the sequence’ chorus, “These violent delights have violent ends”—which, yeah woman, like my sanity. To get ready for Sunday night time’s season 3 premiere, I feel I studied what came about in season two greater than I did for any faculty examination.

Here’s this display that, for 2 seasons, posed what is also the maximum existential query: How a lot of our fates are predetermined, and to what extent is there in reality loose will? Well there are some beautiful provocative issues being made, as a result of I’ve to surprise: If there really is loose will, then why the hell can we nonetheless really feel so pressured to stay observing this display?

The simple solution, of path, is Maeve. To say that Thandie Newton’s efficiency elevates Westworld is the understatement of this #PeakTV/#TooMuchTV/#MakeTheTVStop generation. And because of this I’m sure via responsibility to expose the the most important spoiler that Maeve does no longer seem in Sunday night time’s premiere!

Fear no longer, the former Westworld madame became sentient robotic on a undertaking to loose her daughter is the focal point of the 2d episode, which is, unsurprisingly, the most attractive of the first batch equipped to critics to display screen. It’s no longer simply Newton’s efficiency—nonetheless one of the easiest on TV—yet that the display feels extra colourful when it’s writing Maeve’s global and arc.

While such a lot of different plots can really feel like hurtling down a rabbit hollow of hooey, the display all the time feels so clear-eyed and useful surrounding her, with even the manufacturing price seeming to upward thrust to meet the degree of excellence.

We’re offered to a brand new World War II-themed global as Maeve makes an attempt to navigate her approach out of the… smartly, no longer park—Illusion? Construct?—she’s trapped in. The whole episode is the entirety that makes Westworld tick, from global development to existential meditation to full-throttle performing and motion, all in complete bloom.

But alas, that isn’t Sunday’s premiere. Sunday’s premiere is—one thing I assumed I’d by no means in reality say about Westworld—a bore.

If you recall (LOL, of path you don’t), we closing noticed Dolores in spite of everything discovering some way out of the park, via inhabiting the frame of Delos govt Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). She smuggled the keep watch over devices of a number of different hosts along with her, together with Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright), even though the relaxation are unspecified. When she will get to Ford’s space, she reveals a host-making gadget, which she makes use of to recreate a real Dolores host for her to inhabit once more, in addition to one for Bernard.

Honestly, that clarification will have used about 1,500 extra phrases, yet let’s as an alternative simply all embody the Westworld rally cry, a hearty shrug and a disengaged mumble: “I’m confused as hell.”

The handiest factor this is really vital to know is that Dolores is on a cleaning undertaking. She needs to break the human race, retribution for no longer handiest what they’ve executed to the hosts but additionally for the dystopian long run they’ve ensured for themselves. And it’s thru this idea—revenge—that Westworld, very on level to this entire robotic theme, reboots itself.

From the premiere’s get started, this doesn’t really feel like the identical display. Part of that may be a literal geographical shift. We’re no longer in Westworld, or Shogun World, or the Raj. For the first time, we’re in the actual global.

We open in China, the place a wealthy tech tycoon, who some would possibly acknowledge as a visitor who as soon as assaulted Dolores at the park, lives. He used to paintings at an organization known as Incite, and has get right of entry to to confidential information that may assist Dolores on her undertaking to, I assume, kill everybody? In any case, she kills him. It’s ugly, unexpected, and gorgeously shot—the display’s cinematography remains to be aces—heralding as soon as and for all the demise of Dolores, prairie ingenue, and the arrival of RoboCop Bond Girl Dolores, attractive murderer.

Back in Los Angeles, we see that she’s relationship the Incite inheritor, Liam (John Gallagher Jr.), in an strive to acquire keep watch over of some kind of omnipresent “system” the corporate controls—and which turns out to keep watch over the entirety else in the global, or one thing. But there are people who find themselves on to her, each some skeevy goons inside of Incite, and—have you ever forgot about him?—Bernard, who’s determined to to find and forestall her.

She drafts some sudden human assist, alternatively, in Aaron Paul’s Caleb, a down-on-his-luck building employee who makes use of an app that fits criminals with crimes to earn more cash. It’s thru one of the ones gigs that he will get inextricably swept into Dolores’ orbit.

The entire factor is a transformation of tempo for Westworld. This is a display that after hired a, let’s say… novel technique. Rather than create a linear narrative map, as an alternative toss a plate of boiled spaghetti into the air and use the damp tangle that plops on the flooring as guiding traces for the motion.

Season 3 is a blessedly streamlined one. Provided you’ll grab the basic gist of who’s alive, who’s a bunch, and who is aware of what’s “real”—and don’t thoughts the another way easy creation of a couple of new characters, it’s a sleeker, mission-focused journey this time.

Now, I’m absolutely mindful that I’m about to move into my closet and dig out my Goldilocks wig once I whinge about this, yet this new, more effective Westworld could also be no a laugh.

Take at face price what’s occurring with this shift.

We spent two seasons in a global populated via cowboys, bandits, Indians, gunslingers, samurais, geishas, and sport hunters, no longer to point out the lushness of those imagined environments, the debauchery of human nature when left unchecked, and the pointedly exaggerated “narratives” attendant to the visitors’ want achievement. Now we’re in Los Angeles.

Back in the park, inventory characters had been the level. But now that Dolores and her military of cohorts have infiltrated a unique kind of wicked global—the higher echelons of the tech trade and the corrupt billionaires that populate it—they’re surrounded via clichés of the extra egregious sort: dastardly 1-percenters, elegance warriors, and digital-age douchebags.

Even Dolores herself, as soon as a posh persona wondering the limitations of the expectancies actually scripted into her “role,” isn’t immune. Here, she’s but every other cable drama femme fatale, buddied up with’s Paul’s wounded, quiet antihero. How recent.

Dialogue that appeared wealthy and poetic in the meta context of the park’s scripted cleaning soap operas veers dangerously shut to cringe-worthy when uttered now out in the “real world.”

“You had no God, but you tried to build one,” Dolores warns one of her goals, gun pointed at his face. “Only that thing you built isn’t God. The real gods are coming, and they’re very angry.” Even bearing in mind he was once going through positive demise, we’re nonetheless shocked he didn’t involuntarily giggle.

There’s reason why to be constructive. All this stated, there’s an unmistakable self assurance this go-round, a gentle hand at the helm that gave the impression all-but severed as season two neared its finish.

If there’s a theme of the first few hours we’ve observed, it’s lucidity eventually. More characters than ever are in on the nature of their truth, even whilst having to continuously, insufferably query it. The sequence turns out extra lucid than ever, too, and there’s no reason why no longer to blindly hope that may herald an invigorating construct to the season.

If not anything else, there’s a one-word reassurance all the time there to raise us: Maeve.