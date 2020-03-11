UK interest rates cut in emergency move

The Bank of England has introduced an emergency cut in interest rates to shore up the financial system in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Policymakers lowered rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, taking borrowing prices go into reverse to the bottom stage in historical past.

The Bank stated it could additionally loosen up capital laws to disencumber billions of kilos of additional lending energy.

The chancellor is predicted to make use of his first Budget to announce additional measures to improve expansion and jobs.

