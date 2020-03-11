Trump Campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany Grilled by Fox’s Stuart Varney on Refusal to Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus

Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled deliberate rallies this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic. But to this point, the Trump marketing campaign has refused to make the similar commitments.

On Wednesday, Trump marketing campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany went on Fox Business Network for what she will have to have assumed could be a pleasant chat with standard Trump loyalist Stuart Varney. She ended up getting a lot more than she bargained for when Varney requested her, “Are you a little worried about holding those kind of rallies?”

“I’m not, because we have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the president of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world,” McEnany answered, smiling. “Dr. Fauci said take it case by case and in a community where there’s an outbreak—”

Her smile fell when Varney interrupted her to provide an explanation for that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was once at that second attesting on Capitol Hill, “just said there should be no large crowds.” The host added for emphasis: “He said it!”

“Look, we have the commander in chief, we have the best health experts, we are taking it day by day, we are currently proceeding as normal,” McEnany mentioned earlier than pivoting to an assault on Trump’s most probably common election opponent. “And look, Joe Biden, he’s suspending his rallies. He’s been dying to get off the campaign trail. The man can only speak for seven minutes. No wonder he wants to suspend his rallies.”

But once more, Varney wasn’t having it, interrupting her once more to warn that they’ve already been “accused of chaos in the White House” and the response will develop worse if the president continues along with his rallies towards the recommendation of most sensible well being mavens. “I mean, you are immediately going to be hit with this,” he mentioned incredulously.

Instead of addressing the real-life protection considerations whatsoever, McEnany once more began attacking Biden and threw in “the media” for just right measure as smartly.

“Joe Biden is looking for an excuse to get off the campaign trail,” she mentioned. “The media’s best hope is for Donald Trump to suspend his rallies. They have been wanting him to stop this, they know it’s his avenue to speak directly to the American people. So we’re going to follow the president’s lead, we’re not going to cave to the media and Joe Biden, we’re certainly not going to follow his lead as he tries to hide from the people.”

Varney then performed a clip of CNN reporter Jim Acosta asking Vice President Mike Pence why Trump is continuous to shake the arms of supporters. “In our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand,” Pence advised him. “I expect the president will continue to do that, I’ll continue to do it.”

“You’re sticking with this?” the host requested.

“Yeah, and first, I’m glad to see that very angry CNN reporter so concerned about the president’s well-being,” McEnany answered, refusing to recognize that Trump, who has now not been examined for the virus regardless of imaginable publicity, may well be placing the ones supporters’ lives in peril. “He’s taking precautions, he’s washing his hands. We are all doing that. But he’s a man of the people. He talks to the people. He shakes their hand. That’s the nature of the business.”