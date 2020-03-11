Tax deadline could be delayed past April 15 due to coronavirus





Americans may have somewhat longer to record their taxes, thank you to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Trump management is most probably to prolong the submitting deadline for taxes in 2020 past April 15, the Wall Street Journal reported past due Tuesday. The White House and Treasury Department have made no formal bulletins at the moment, alternatively.

Still up within the air are how lengthy the extension would be and the way it could paintings. (The IRS already steadily grants a six-month extension to taxpayers who request one.)

The attention comes as Democrats at the House Ways and Means Committee prompt the Internal Revenue Service to proceed comparing whether or not an extension made sense.

“Specifically, we are concerned about the ability of the IRS to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns, as well as the ability of taxpayers, free tax preparation sites, and tax professionals to meet the filing deadline,” lawmakers wrote in a letter.

The proposed extension comes as Trump considers a coronavirus payroll tax minimize to stay the economic system sturdy.

The IRS is already processing some tax returns. Tax season formally started on Jan. 27.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Why traders grew to become on pot shares

—How the trouble-ridden debut of a leap forward vaccine sparked a panic

—This Raja Ampat yachting journey may be the sector’s maximum unique break out

—The guy at the back of a few of Napa Valley’s maximum acclaimed wineries

—WATCH: Best earbuds in 2020: Apple AirPods Pro Vs. Sony WF-1000XM3

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak publication for a day-to-day roundup of news at the coronavirus outbreak and its affect on world industry.





Source link