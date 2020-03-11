News 

‘Take care of your staff and they will take care of you’

Coffee company boss Helen Russell says that if an organization truly takes care of its staff, they will be happier and paintings tougher.

Ms Russell is the founder and leader government of San Francisco Bay Area-based Equator Coffees.

Video journalist: Pamela Parker. Studio editor: Rob Miller. Video editor: Ian Rose.

