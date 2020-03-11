Stephen Colbert Drags Joe Biden for Cursing Out Pro-Gun Voter

As Stephen Colbert identified Tuesday night time, FiveThirtyEight now has Joe Biden as a 99 % favourite to win the Democratic presidential nomination over Bernie Sanders. And that used to be prior to Biden beaten Sanders within the a very powerful swing state of Michigan.

“Betrayed by the 99%!” Colbert mentioned as Sanders. “What’s subsequent? Et tu, Metamucil?”

“But Joe turns out intent on bringing down his personal odds,” the Late Show host persevered. “Today, while campaigning at an auto plant in Detroit, he was confronted by a pro-gun voter, and he didn’t handle it all that well.”

After a voter accused him of seeking to “take away our Second Amendment rights,” Biden shot again, “You’re full of shit!”

“Wow, Joe, what happened to malarkey?” Colbert requested in reaction. “The last thing we need is another president we have to bleep!”

On most sensible of cursing out the voter, Biden additionally threatened to “slap” him within the face. “Wow, he is threatening to fight a voter!” Colbert mentioned. “We haven’t seen this kind of rough-and-tumble campaign since William Henry Harrison’s ‘Tippecanoe and nut-punch too!’”

“Biden’s team is aware that the only thing that can stop Joe Biden now is Joe Biden,” the host added, previewing the marketing campaign’s new technique: shorter speeches.

Colbert confirmed what that would possibly appear to be with a clip of Biden’s new two-word stump speech: “Barack Obama!”