Prince Harry Allegedly Says Trump Has ‘Blood on His Hands’ in Hoax Call With Pranksters Posing As Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry allegedly mentioned President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands” over his efforts to make stronger greater manufacturing and use of coal in a hoax name with Russian pranksters claiming to be Greta Thunberg.

Harry was once reportedly duped through YouTubers fa—often referred to as Vovan and Lexus—on two events, as soon as on New Year’s Eve and once more in past due January, claims U.Ok. tabloid newspaper The Sun.

What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did in Final Royal Appearances

Read extra

Kuznetsov and Stolyarov, who’ve prior to now hoaxed the likes of Elton John, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, pretended to be local weather activist Greta Thunberg, 17, and her father Svante all the way through the long name. They spoke to the Duke of Sussex at duration about problems starting from local weather exchange to Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal circle of relatives.

At one level in one of the crucial calls, Harry is claimed to have informed the Thunbergs: “The mere fact that Donald Trump is the pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands, because the effect that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away … again, out of sight, out of mind.”

“We’ve visited those places and I’m sure you have as well. People’s lives have been completely destroyed. People are dying every single month by some form of natural disaster that has been created by this huge change to in our climate,” Harry is alleged to have mentioned.

A video of one of the crucial calls was once shared on YouTube and Facebook, claims The Sun, however it does now not seem to be on-line on the time of e-newsletter. A brief clip remains to be to be had on YouTube.

Newsweek has now not been ready to independently check the authenticity of the calls or movies. A spokesperson for Prince Harry may now not in an instant be reached for remark.

It’s claimed that Harry additionally spoke to the Russian pranksters about his and Meghan’s go out as senior running contributors of the royal circle of relatives. The couple took section in their ultimate scheduled engagement in their royal roles on Monday and can formally step down as senior royals on March 31.

“I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made out to be,” Harry is reported to have mentioned. “But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.”

Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have notoriously tricked international leaders, celebrities and politicians in the previous in hoax telephone calls due to this fact shared on their YouTube channel.

Last yr, the pranksters positioned a choice to French President Emmanuel Macron pretending to be Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply after Zelenskiy received the vote to turn out to be Ukraine’s subsequent chief, Reuters reported on the time.

In 2015, Kuznetsov and Stolarov made world headlines once they pretended to be Russian President Vladimir Putin in a choice to singer Elton John to speak about LGBT+ rights in Russia.

The pair have prior to now denied they’re running for the Kremlin. In 2016, Stolyarov informed The Guardian newspaper: “We work for ourselves, for nobody else. People are always offering us to get involved in their dirty games. I was offered $100,000 to secretly prank an MP. But we refuse.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seems at reveals all the way through a consult with to formally open the Silverstone Experience at Silverstone motor racing circuit, in central England on March 6, 2020.

PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP/Getty