‘Pandumbic’ ‘Daily Show’ Gives Trump’s Coronavirus Response the Disaster Movie Treatment

Americans are rewatching Contagion for hints of what’s to come back in the coronavirus outbreak, however now The Daily Show has given us a brand new crisis film extra becoming to our present dilemma: “Pandumbic.’

The dramatic trailer seemed on the Comedy Central display’s increasingly more influential social media platforms Tuesday night time.

“The fatal coronavirus is spreading… and the guy in price is the dumbest individual alive,” the display reads as President Donald Trump enters the White House press briefing room and calls it “like a flu.” After cable information journalists expose that the collection of instances have risen into the loads, Trump will also be observed predicting that “pretty soon” there might be just one or two other folks inflamed.

“A man immune… to information,” the trailer continues as we see the president defying CDC suggestions by means of wading into crowds and shaking palms. “No credentials… No clue… No problem.”

“From the guy who brought you Windmills Cause Cancer,” the display reads, regarding one among Trump’s precise conspiracy theories. As Trump pats himself on the again for the “pretty good job” he’s achieved, the name is published: “Pandumbic. Now playing… everywhere.”

For extra, concentrate to Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.