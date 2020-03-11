Michigan Helped Democrats Stop Bernie Sanders from a Donald Trump-Like Takeover

With Joe Biden taking Michigan (at the side of Mississippi and Missouri), Democrats can heave a gusty sigh of reduction that they gained’t be nominating a socialist as their birthday celebration’s same old bearer.

Michigan used to be Sanders’ lifeline in 2016; no longer this time. Things gained’t get any more uncomplicated for Sanders subsequent Tuesday; Florida may rather well be his Waterloo, and Ohio and Illinois aren’t taking a look more likely to be feeling the Bern both.

This is a second to step again and admire the magnitude of what has transpired. We have turn out to be inured to swiftly converting information cycles, however Joe Biden’s turnabout nonetheless amazes. Just 10 days in the past, Bernie appeared to have the nomination within the bag.