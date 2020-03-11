Melania Trump Tells Parents and Teachers That the Internet Can Be ‘Destructive and Dangerous’ If Used for Bullying

Melania Trump spoke towards the “negative and even deadly” penalties of cyberbullying whilst urging folks and lecturers to arrange kids for the assaults and negativity they are going to face on-line.

During the 2020 National Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, the first girl described how the web is usually a “tool for good,” however will also be “destructive and dangerous” when no longer used correctly.

Trump used the instance of a 16-year-old boy in Manchester, Tennessee, who took his personal lifestyles after a classmate confirmed his personal textual content messages on-line as the penalties of “cruel actions” dedicated on the web that impact kids.

“In many cases, social media platforms can have a negative and even deadly impact,” she mentioned. “These devastating and life changing tragedies are a heavy reminder of the consequences of irresponsible online behavior. Our children are growing up in a world where so much of their day to day interaction takes place online.”

Students Disagree With First Lady Receiving ‘Woman of Distinction’ Honor

Read extra

The first girl, who runs the White House’s anti-bullying Be Best initiative, mentioned folks and lecturers are on the “frontlines” in the struggle to coach and offer protection to kids towards on-line abuse.

“You see firsthand the uplifting results certain on-line reviews have on kids. You additionally witness how harmful web use can tear down a pupil’s self worth.

“With your assist, we will be able to wreck down the damaging limitations that web abuse poses to our kids and society.”

The first girl introduced the Be Best initiative in May 2018 with the intention of addressing kids’s emotional well being, on-line protection, and tackling the opioid abuse disaster.

As ever when the first girl discusses problems with on-line bullying, individuals are willing to indicate the contradictions of her no longer addressing the habits of her husband President Donald Trump.

The day of his spouse’s speech, the president tweeted “it is going to be a BAD day for Crazie Bernie [Sanders]” and described the Federal Reserve as “pathetic, gradual transferring.”

In September 2019, #BeBest trended on Twitter after President Trump mocked and belittled the then 16-year-old local weather alternate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Referencing the first girl’s speech, George Conway, legal professional and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, wrote on Twitter in a thinly veiled connection with the president, “Kids additionally wish to call to mind others somewhat than themselves, they mustn’t lie, they mustn’t brag, they mustn’t suppose they know the whole thing, they must discover ways to spell, and they must do their homework. #BeBest.”

Prior to her speech, Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA mentioned in a observation, “We are venerated to have the First Lady talk at our annual Legislative Conference.

“The focus of the BE BEST initiative on teaching children the importance of social, emotional and physical health-with the pillars of well-being, online safety and opioid abuse-align with several of National PTA’s advocacy priorities and programmatic initiatives.”

The Be Best initiative has been contacted for remark.

First Lady Melania Trump addresses the 2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Legislative Conference at the Westin Alexandria Old Town on March 10, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty