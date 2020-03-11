‘Married at First Sight’ Exclusive Sneak Peek Finds Austin ‘Growing in Love’ With Jessica

Most other folks fall in love with their important different sooner than they in reality tie the knot. But for the forged participants of Married at First Sight, love is handiest ever achievable after vows are exchanged, or even then there’s nonetheless an opportunity the sensation might by no means get up.

Most of the {couples} on Season 10 of the Lifetime truth display have a better probability of successful the lottery than falling in love, however there’s one pair that appears to be at the proper aspect of matrimonial bliss.

(L-R) Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd seem at their wedding ceremony on “Married at First Sight.” Season 10 of the Lifetime truth sequence will proceed on March 11, 2020.

Courtesy of Lifetime

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd gave the look to be a fit made in heaven from the instant they first met all the way through their wedding ceremony at the first episode of the display, and because the season has improved, the couple seems to be heading in the right direction to making a a hit, wholesome and satisfied existence in combination. Jessica will also be falling in love together with her new husband after handiest understanding him for a month.

After ultimate week’s intimacy-building workout—assigned to the couple by way of the MAFS professionals—Jessica and Austin’s emotions for every different are more potent than they have got ever been. On the impending episode, airing on Wednesday, the newlyweds percentage their wonder over how seamless their dating has been to this point.

“I wouldn’t of [sic] expected it to be this easy and [for me to be] this comfortable with somebody after a month,” Jessica stated and an episode 11 sneak peek unique to Newsweek.

The handiest phrase Austin can call to mind to explain their idyllic scenario is “unexpected.”

Although love used to be a troublesome subject for Austin to talk about on previous episodes of MAFS, he unusually unearths that he seems like they’re “growing in love” with one every other just a little bit extra each day. Pastor Calvin Robertson has incessantly preached the message that satisfied {couples} in reality develop in love versus the “idea that love is this mysterious thing that you may or may not find in your life.”

“Growing in love gives you control. You’re making a decision to love this person. You’re making a decision to be kind to them, and to understand them, and to forgive them and to be forgiven. These are the tenants of real love,” Pastor Cal stated in an episode 11 testimonial.

Austin is also k with admitting he is rising in love together with his spouse, however he isn’t in a position to hurry into vocalizing his love for her simply but in spite of Jessica’s obvious need for him to.

“I think I do really like Austin and maybe this is love. I feel like maybe I should be saying it. I definitely feel like Austin is moving in that direction but I think that he might be a little scared of saying it. He really thinks about his words before he says them,” Jessica stated in a confessional.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesday nights at eight p.m. ET.