How Ultimate Software became the best workplace in tech





After spending just about 30 years making a tradition that has made Ultimate Software the best workplace in the tech business, Scott Scherr and Vivian Maza went out on best.

Scherr, Ultimate Software’s founder and previous CEO, and Maza, its Chief People Officer, retired in December 2019, not up to a yr after the corporate used to be bought by means of personal fairness company Hellman and Friedman for $11 billion. Last week, H&F introduced that Ultimate would quickly merge with Kronos, any other human capital control (HCM) tool corporate in its tech portfolio, to shape a brand new HR tech large with an estimated blended price of $22 billion.

When requested about their proudest achievements from their just about 30 years at Ultimate, each Scherr and Maza have mentioned it used to be their folks, or UltiPeeps, the time period the corporate affectionately makes use of when regarding its employees. Case in level, Ultimate’s tag line and corporate brand contains the word “people first.”

Those glad UltiPeeps have helped Ultimate Software ranking extremely once a year on Great Place to Work’s Trust Index Survey, which measures and evaluates worker engagement at hundreds of businesses globally. The survey responses shape a part of the technique used to resolve the Best Workplaces lists Great Place to Work compiles in partnership with Fortune, together with the latest rating of the Best Workplaces in Technology, the place Ultimate seems at No. 1, and the lately introduced 2020 listing of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, the place Ultimate ranks No. 2, in the back of Hilton.

Incidentally, Kronos, the HCM tool corporate that Ultimate is ready to merge with later this yr, ranks No. 11 on the Best Workplaces in Tech listing, and at No. 52 on the 100 Best Companies. The newly blended corporate, which has but to be named, will certainly make use of the happiest employees in the tech business. (Also showing at the best of this yr’s Best Workplaces in Tech listing are Cisco at No. 2 and Workday at No. 3. See the complete listing right here.)

Diversity and inclusion have lengthy been hallmarks of the tradition at Ultimate, which has had 50/50 gender parity from the starting. When the corporate first introduced in 1990, it had two male and two feminine staff, and that stability has been constant for the previous 30 years. “It comes back to the character of the people who we hire and the way that we develop and train our leaders,” says Chief Operating Officer Julie Dodd. “To be very accepting, to be very inclusive, to get everyone involved, to empower everyone, to be as fair as we can possibly be and to always do the right thing.”

And in relation to pay parity, Scherr notes that lately the pendulum continuously swings towards feminine staff, particularly in key management and control roles. “There’s only a $10,000 discrepancy in some areas, based primarily on tenure” he says, “and oftentimes it’s in favor of the women.”

“When I’m asked about my greatest achievement at Ultimate,” Maza gives, “it’s the Communities of Interest. They show how we support one another and are truly a family.”

To get a greater figuring out of the means Ultimate specializes in inclusion, there’s no higher instance than the corporate’s 5 worker useful resource teams, which it calls Communities of Interest. There’s PRIDEUS for its LGBTQ staff, Women in Leadership, Women in Technology, UltiVETS (for enlisted individuals of the army and U.S. veterans), and UltiHOPE, a gaggle that helps staff who’ve or have had most cancers in addition to UltiPeeps who’re caregivers for circle of relatives or buddies who’re coping with the illness—arguably the first such worker useful resource workforce of its type in company America.

One member of UltiHOPE is most cancers survivor Ross Sabath, who serves as the workforce’s chairperson and works as a Senior Director on the corporate’s Finance workforce. A survivor of testicular most cancers, Sabath has been cancer-free for 16 years, and volunteers to lend a hand the UltiHOPE workforce in supporting any colleagues who’re recognized with most cancers or who’re running as caregivers to different most cancers sufferers. The workforce sends out care applications that come with a hand-written notice which Sabath paraphrased as “You’ve got this. We’re here for you. Anything you need, reach out to us.” Since the workforce used to be based two years in the past, it has despatched greater than 50 care applications to UltiPeeps who’re fighting most cancers.

“It’s about awareness, but it’s also to give people the chance to talk with others who are going through or have been on that journey,” Sabbath says. “We have a mentor-mentoree program and that’s the main thing we do. When someone reaches out to us and says ‘I need help, I need to talk to somebody,’ then we’ll match them up with somebody who we think would be the most compatible.”

About his personal revel in with most cancers, Sabath says Ultimate used to be extremely supportive, even earlier than UltiHOPE existed. ‘Everybody used to be there for me. They got here to the sanatorium and visited me, despatched me notes. I’ve in my place of business a signed picture of cancer-survivor Lance Armstrong, which Scott gave me.”

Another workforce doing wonderful paintings to beef up UltiPeeps is Women in Tech, which is led by means of Yasmary Diaz, who’s a Senior Director for the Health Tech Insights & Community, and Strategy & Architecture groups. The group consists of greater than 300 ladies—an astounding truth taking into account that the business is notoriously tricky in relation to ladies in tech.

“We give a voice to the women we have here,” Diaz explains. “They have stuff to say and things to share. We create partnerships with other companies. Then we get together and share knowledge.” The workforce works with faculties and different non-profits, comparable to Girls Who Code, in addition to a more moderen workforce known as Code Art, which makes use of laptop code to create artwork. “They found girls who are more into art, and their minds just explode when they realize ‘Oh my God, I can make art through code!’ We’re finding a whole new stream of girls who we can help and inspire. It’s more than us reaching out, it’s also about trying to make our community better as well.”

Last yr, Ultimate’s Communities of Interest workforce Women in Leadership deliberate a gaggle commute to climb the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu that used to be tied to its theme for the yr of “Rise to the Challenge.” At the behest of Viv Maza, who says “I’ve always wanted to go to Machu Picchu but I couldn’t find anyone who would go with me,” they arranged a commute and in an instant two dozen ladies from Ultimate’s Women in Leadership subcommittee signed up, paying their very own means, even though the corporate lined the price of dinners and tricks to the guides.

Eventually, 24 ladies from the U.S. and Canada made the trek, which integrated per week of mountaineering precipitous and perilous mountains in the Andes earlier than arriving at their vacation spot, the World Heritage Site this is one in every of the oldest final relics of the historical technology. Two of thewomen on the commute had made the treacherous hike earlier than: the corporate’s wellness trainer Stacy Cutrono and Cecile Alper-Leroux, who’s Vice President of HCM innovation at Ultimate. According to Maza, “We got together and knew that no UltiPeep would be left behind. We had each other’s back. It was also the most physically gruesome thing I’ve ever done.”

Mariana Sabogal, who’s Manager of HRIS at Ultimate, says that the commute used to be a bonding revel in for ladies throughout the group, regardless of their identify or department. “Any time that you interact with someone at that personal level, I think it makes connections at work easier. You’re not thinking ‘Oh, she’s the VP of HCM Innovation. You’re basically doing the same thing and doing it together, walking in the same shoes. That’s the beauty of anything that we do.”

One of the ladies on the commute used to be additionally a most cancers survivor who had a lung got rid of 9 months previous. The top altitude of the mountains made it in particular difficult for her, however the workforce moved in combination as one, encouraging every different alongside the means. A couple of other folks additionally had altitude illness, making the climb even slower. “All 24 of us made it to the very end because we didn’t have a choice,” Maza says. “That was our Rise to the Challenge, and no matter what life puts you through, you either stop or you keep going. And we know that no matter how hard it was, we kept going.”

Christopher Tkaczyk is the Chief Content Officer at Great Place to Work and is a former editor at Fortune and Travel + Leisure. This article is an excerpt from Doing the Right Thing, an organization profile of Ultimate Software this is being printed on greatplacetowork.com this month.





