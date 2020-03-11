Harvey Weinstein Begged Bloomberg, Bezos, Tim Cook for Help After Assault Claims Surfaced

In the weeks after Harvey Weinstein used to be publicly accused of sexual misconduct by means of dozens of ladies, the disgraced film tycoon—who claimed he used to be considering suicide—made determined pleas for lend a hand to billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, in line with newly unsealed paperwork.

“Dear Michael, My board is thinking of firing me,” Weinstein wrote in an October 2017 electronic mail to the previous New York City mayor, in line with paperwork bought by means of The New York Times. “All I’m asking for is, let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, and allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance.”

“A lot of the allegations are false, and given therapy and counseling, as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there. I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can’t support me,” he added.

The electronic mail is a part of a trove of greater than 1,000 pages of prior to now sealed courtroom paperwork in Manhattan Supreme Court that element the times and weeks after the Oscar-winner used to be accused of sexual attack and harassment by means of a lot of girls—together with actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd—in bombshell stories by means of The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Dozens of participants of the Hollywood elite, together with Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, additionally got here ahead after the Times exposé, sharing equivalent tales of being stressed or assaulted by means of Weinstein, jumpstarting the worldwide #MeToo motion.

Weinstein, 67, faces as much as 29 years in jail at his sentencing on Wednesday after being convicted closing month of first-degree legal intercourse act for the attack of former Project Runway manufacturing assistant Miriam Haleyi and third-degree rape for the attack of former actress Jessica Mann.

According to the courtroom paperwork, Weinstein’s PR staff scrambled to avoid wasting his symbol after the October 2017 allegations surfaced, straight away issuing a observation by which the film tycoon vowed to go into a counseling program for intercourse dependancy. Within days of the inside track stories, Weinstein Company board participants have been in quest of to fireside the Pulp Fiction manufacturer.

By November, his brother formally severed ties with him, telling Weinstein in an electronic mail that he used to be a sexual predator who belonged in “hell” and deserved a life-time success award in “sheer savagery.”

“Just read u been abusing women, when u were in your twenties,” Bob Weinstein wrote in a Nov. 2, 2017 letter, in line with The New York Daily News. “Numbers are as much as 82. U are world-class, in that space. U deserve a life-time success award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated.

“Now show some strength and don’t write back. If u do, it’s just your denial and disease having the power of the last word. If u actually say u are trying to get better, It’s just another lie amongst the millions. Fuck u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell,” he added. “That’s where u belong. I suppose being you, is its own hell if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women.”

Desperate to avoid wasting his occupation, Weinstein despatched a letter insisting his innocence to a number of of his maximum rich pals, begging them for lend a hand. In addition to Bloomberg and Bezos, Weinstein additionally reached out to Ronald Meyer, the vp of NBC Universal; Tim Cook, the chief of Apple Inc.; and Theodore Sarandos, the manager working officer of Netflix.

“There are many false allegations and over time, we’ll prove it but right now I’m the poster boy for bad behavior,” he wrote to the Amazon founder on Oct. 8, 2017. “I don’t need you to make any public statements—just a private one to my Gmail…saying that you support me getting therapy and the help I need before the board fires me.”

In addition to the self-pitying emails, Weinstein additionally hit again in opposition to no less than one allegation. In an electronic mail trade a couple of National Enquirer disclose alleging Weinstein groped actress Jennifer Aniston, Weinstein stated that the actress will have to be killed.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote to the reporter on Oct. 31, 2017, who was seeking comment. A representative for Aniston told The New York Times that the Friends actress has denied rumors Weinstein ever assaulted her and states she has “never been alone with him.”

By December 2017, the paperwork display the once-powerful manufacturer used to be alienated from pals, circle of relatives, and previous colleagues and had damaged down after the months of dangerous press. In one unreleased observation, he discussed he’d had suicidal ideas.

“I have only despair,” Weinstein wrote in a draft of an unreleased observation Dec. 21, 2017, first revealed by means of The New York Daily News. “I have lost my family. I have daughters that will not talk to me. I have lost my wife. I have lost the respect of my ex-wife and generally almost all of my friends. I have no company. I’m alone. And I will be honest with you: I’m suicidal.”

He added, “In addition, we have to forgive ourselves. Yet, I find it impossible. I have devastated my friends and my family. I don’t want to forgive myself, but if I roll up my sleeves, I can show the world the suffering I’m seeing on this journey,”

Weinstein’s spokesman and prison staff didn’t straight away reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.