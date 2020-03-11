World 

Girl, 8, snatched off the street and dragged into car is found cowering inside predator’s sofa bed

Georgia Clark
Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

A TERRIFIED school girl was found trapped and cowering in the linen draw of his sofa bed after she was kidnapped off the street.

The eight-year-old, named by police as “Tanya”, was found in the draw after a frantic day and a half long search that involved dozens of volunteers and cops.

Eight-year-old Tanya was found March 5
Investigative committee Russia
The house where the kidnapper kept his victim inside a sofa bed
Investigative Committee Russia

A 36-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping the terrified child when police raided his house in the town of Neya, Russia.

The girl was found in “acute stress” and required immediate psychological intervention following her ordeal, but was luckily “physically unharmed” according to police.

The girl was taken to hospital and has since been reunited with her family.

A disturbing law enforcement video shows the handcuffed suspect enacting how he abducted the child in broad daylight as she was walking home from school at lunchtime and forced her into the boot of his Chevrolet Cruze.

In the video, the suspect used a mannequin to show detectives how he pushed the girl into the boot of his vehicle and drove her to his home.

Her parents notified the police and the volunteer-run Liza Alert Search and Rescue squad which looks for missing children across Russia.

The suspect has not been named but is being charged with kidnapping a minor, a crime which has a punishment of five to 12 years.

He is not currently being investigated for sexual offences but could face further charges.

The alleged kidnapper showed police how he snatched Tanya
Investigative Committee Russia
A doll was used to represent the traumatised child
Tanya was stuffed into the boot of the mans Chevrolet Cruze
Investigative committee Russia
Russian police released a pixilated image of Tanya
Kostroma region police
Police visited the house during their reenactment
Investigative Committee Russia

