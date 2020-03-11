Girl, 8, snatched off the street and dragged into car is found cowering inside predator’s sofa bed





A TERRIFIED school girl was found trapped and cowering in the linen draw of his sofa bed after she was kidnapped off the street.

The eight-year-old, named by police as “Tanya”, was found in the draw after a frantic day and a half long search that involved dozens of volunteers and cops.

Investigative committee Russia

Investigative Committee Russia

A 36-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping the terrified child when police raided his house in the town of Neya, Russia.

The girl was found in “acute stress” and required immediate psychological intervention following her ordeal, but was luckily “physically unharmed” according to police.

The girl was taken to hospital and has since been reunited with her family.

A disturbing law enforcement video shows the handcuffed suspect enacting how he abducted the child in broad daylight as she was walking home from school at lunchtime and forced her into the boot of his Chevrolet Cruze.

In the video, the suspect used a mannequin to show detectives how he pushed the girl into the boot of his vehicle and drove her to his home.

Top World News

VIRUS PANIC

Eighth British victim confirmed as Covid-19 cases hit 382

'THAT'S FERAL'

Woman, 21, wees on a train and wipes her soaking hand on the seats in Sydney FREE TO ROAM

142 Brits WON’T be quarantined in UK after flying home from coronavirus cruise SPAIN PAIN

Brit hols to Spain in doubt as coronavirus cases TREBLE to 1,622 with 35 deaths ROT IN HELL

Paedo who raped girl, 7, in loo told to rot in jail after appeal loss CORONA HELL

Virus engulfs Europe as 168 die in 1 day in Italy & Germany warns 58m to get it





Her parents notified the police and the volunteer-run Liza Alert Search and Rescue squad which looks for missing children across Russia.

The suspect has not been named but is being charged with kidnapping a minor, a crime which has a punishment of five to 12 years.

He is not currently being investigated for sexual offences but could face further charges.

Investigative Committee Russia

Investigative committee Russia

Kostroma region police

Investigative Committee Russia

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.





Source link