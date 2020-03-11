Filling in the gender gap on Wikipedia





Rachel Reavis and her scholars are looking to diversify the web—one Wikipedia article at a time.

Last yr, Reavis, an affiliate professor of psychology at Earlham College in Indiana, recruited scholars in her analysis lab to broaden Wikipedia pages for ladies in STEM. So a long way, they’ve created 10 pages profiling ladies from round the global. And there’s no plans to forestall. Reavis’ subsequent analysis lab cohort plans to take on much more, and a few of her scholars stated they’ve been researching and writing on their very own.

It’s necessary, Reavis stated, as a result of such a lot of ladies are underrepresented and lost sight of as leaders in STEM.

“The main motivation has been to make it easier for people to find and learn about the work that women who are leaders in the field have been doing,” Reavis stated. “It’s important to highlight the achievements of women in STEM because they have contributed to our knowledge substantially, yet have received less attention.”

Wikipedia has greater than 1.6 million biographies on its website online. Of the ones, alternatively, lower than 20% are on ladies. For the previous a number of years, many organizations, together with Wikipedia, have introduced tasks to provide extra women-focused biography pages, in addition to inspire ladies to grow to be editors of the website online.

WikiProject Women in Red used to be based in July 2015, and derives its identify from “turning red links into blue.” Typically when a “red link” seems on Wikipedia, it’s a piece of writing that has but to be written. Blue hyperlinks are links to current pages. Before the program began, the proportion of biographies about ladies on the website online used to be simply above 15%. In the previous 5 years, the workforce has educated numerous editors, produced articles and hosted reside occasions targeted on ladies from all walks of lifestyles: From explorers and pioneers to actresses and artists.

Universities round the nation have hosted occasions targeted on broadening Wikipedia’s articles on underrepresented teams and occasions. Fordham University hosts an annual Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. Last yr, it targeted on artwork and feminism. Other teams host edit-a-thon’s all over the yr, every with its personal twist on subject material.

The Association for Psychological Science referred to as on its participants to writer articles on well-known ladies in STEM. The APS Wikipedia Initiative objectives not to handiest building up article range on the site, but in addition spotlight the significance of comparing pages on technique, accuracy and information.

That’s exactly how Reavis was in including to Wikipedia. When deciding which topics to put in writing about, Reavis and her scholars take a look at Wikipedia’s notability necessities. From there, they take a look at ladies who’ve made main strides in their box, had been editors of main journals, or recipients of awards. They do analysis on the individual and acquire citations to construct their web page. These come from press releases, reliable biographies, papers they’ve writte,n and another form of supply subject material they are able to to find. Reavis stated Wikipedia has strict sourcing pointers, and she or he and her scholars practice them very carefully.

While they don’t interview topics who’re nonetheless alive, they continuously succeed in out after a piece of writing is revealed, Reavis stated.

Once the article is written, they publish it and nominate it for the Did You Know function on the website online’s entrance web page.

Jerilyn Gillenwater, a senior at Earlham College learning neuroscience, used to be considered one of the scholars tasked with authoring articles for Reavis’ magnificence. She wrote a piece of writing on Joanne Berger-Sweeny, the first African American president of Trinity College and notable neuroscientist. For her, it used to be extra than simply an project. As a black lady in STEM herself, Gillenwater stated it’s been extraordinarily necessary for her to spotlight the achievements of inspiring ladies like Berger-Sweeny.

“I want little black girls growing up to feel comfortable and excited about learning about subjects such as math, technology, biology, neuroscience, etc., and not having to feel as if these fields are not for them because they do not see themselves represented,” she stated. “I want them to have women that look like them to admire and be able to be mentored by.”

