Enormous Robber Crab Stole $4,000 Thermal Imaging Camera, Scientist on Christmas Island Says

A scientist accomplishing analysis on the Australian territory of Christmas Island within the Indian Ocean says a “robber crab”—the sector’s biggest land crustacean—stole and destroyed a $4,000 thermal imaging digicam.

Annabel Dorrestein, a Ph.D. candidate from Western Sydney University, has been finding out flying foxes (in a different way referred to as fruit bats) on the island—which is positioned round 960 miles northwest of the nearest level on the Australian mainland. However, the scientist’s analysis has regularly been interrupted via robber crabs dwelling as much as their identify and seeking to scouse borrow her apparatus.

“They have been bothering me ever since I started my Ph.D.,” Dorrestein advised ABC News. “Dragging away cameras… I just see them and I run after them and they let go and I retrieve my equipment. But not this particular time.”

One evening, Dorrestein had arrange the thermal imaging digicam on a tripod to report photos of flying foxes in a mango tree. However, when she returned, the digicam used to be nowhere to be noticed.

“The tripod that it was mounted to was knocked over, we saw claw marks on the tripod where the thermal camera was attached to the cord that ran from the thermal camera to the battery—[it] was mangled or claw marks on the battery,” Dorrestein stated.

“So basically, a big robber crab ripped the thermal camera off the spotting scope and mangled the cables so it came loose and just dragged it into the forest. [We were] looking for hours and hours in every nook and cranny and we found lots of big robber crabs hiding everywhere, but none of them have had my thermal camera,” she stated.

Rob Muller, leader ranger from Christmas Island’s National Park—which occupies the vast majority of the territory—stated the crabs are widely known for his or her curious nature and dependancy of operating off with man-made items.

“They are very inquisitive and they have an exceptionally good sense of smell, so that takes them into all sorts of places that arouse their curiosity,” Muller advised ABC. “And if they find something that arouses their curiosity, they want to drag it away—and they are big enough to—to have a closer look at it. Shoes and things around my doorway I’ve had go missing and found sometimes quite a while away.”

Robber crabs—often referred to as “coconut crabs” or their clinical identify Birgus latro—are the most important terrestrial invertebrates on the planet, measuring as much as 40 inches from one finish of the legs to the opposite and weighing as a lot 10 kilos.

Found throughout a number of islands within the southwest Pacific and Ocean and Indian Ocean, the crabs can reside for as much as round 80 years and are identified for his or her talent to crack open coconuts with their large pincers, which might be able to exerting a power of as much as 3,300 newtons.

Christmas Island may be house to a impressive mass migration of crimson crabs, which takes position annually. During this tournament, hundreds of thousands of those crustaceans make their manner from their wooded area house to the island’s seashores to reproduce.

“It’s spectacular—one of the world’s great animal migrations and even Sir David Attenborough lists it as one of his top 10 natural wonders on Earth,” Christmas Island resident Chris Bray prior to now advised Newsweek. “So many crabs! All so chilled out and relaxed—they never pinch you—so many of them that you can hear them walking even.”