Elizabeth Hasselbeck Spars With ‘The View’ Hosts Over Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Leadership’

Elisabeth Hasselbeck made her go back to The View on Wednesday and collected proper the place she left off in 2013—arguing with liberal co-host Joy Behar, this time concerning the Trump management’s much-criticized reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hasselbeck, who used to be the ABC communicate display’s resident conservative panelist for 10 years sooner than leaving for Fox & Friends, got here again to a surreal scene as Tuesday’s broadcast used to be this system’s first since ABC introduced it might be target audience unfastened within the wake of the coronavirus disaster.

After the hosts tried to seek out some humor within the state of affairs, joking that they may pay attention an echo, the desk were given proper into discussing the rising pandemic that has ended in mass cancellations of public occasions, college and paintings closures, and tanking inventory costs.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began through noting the unparalleled state of affairs for the display sooner than highlighting the newest selection of U.S. circumstances, in particular declaring that this isn’t some “left-wing conspiracy” to get President Donald Trump out of place of business. Hasselbeck, in the meantime, mentioned that the general public “shouldn’t be in a state of panic” sooner than praising the management’s movements.

“We’re on the very front end of this right now, and I feel comfortable and confident that because of strong leadership,” she mentioned sooner than getting bring to a halt through the remainder of the desk.

“Where’s the strong leadership?” Behar questioned aloud whilst Hostin additionally puzzled Hasselbeck.

“Well, he’s actually proposing a middle-class tax halt right now,” the previous Fox host mentioned of President Donald Trump’s stimulus proposals.

“There are only 12 states plus D.C., you know, that have paid leave, and then you have one in four Americans that don’t have paid leave, especially low wage workers,” Hostin fired again. “They are going to work when they don’t feel well because it makes the difference for their family. So when you look at the response, Elisabeth, from this administration, it hasn’t been good. I don’t see real leadership.”

With Hasselbeck repeating that “we have real leadership” as Hostin endured to quote problems with the reaction, Behar jumped in to surprise aloud why Trump hasn’t been examined for the virus in spite of being involved with a number of individuals who were within the proximity of inflamed people.

“Have you gotten tested?” Hasselbeck retorted, possibly unaware of the present tips or problems with coronavirus trying out.

After Behar complained concerning the loss of to be had check kits, Hasselbeck insisted that everybody will have to imagine each the president and his clinical advisers, including: “I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me!” (The ex-Fox & Friends famous person then proceeded to achieve out for hand sanitizer at that individual second.)

“I’m not listening to ‘Dr. Bone Spurs,’ either,” Behar shot again. “I’m not!”

The anxious section would come to an finish when Meghan McCain, who now occupies Hasselbeck’s spot because the display’s conservative voice, mentioned that “both sides” may well be true in that this isn’t a “panic situation” however Trump is being too cavalier concerning the state of affairs.

“I think it’s different for someone like—my friends in Arizona, they’re just not in the same panic level as New Yorkers are,” she endured. “So I do think this is something, that like, the coastal elites are feeling in a different way than people in the middle of the country, which is more than fine.”