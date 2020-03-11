Dr. Anthony Fauci Schools Sean Hannity on Dangers of Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s most sensible knowledgeable on infectious sicknesses and a member of the White House coronavirus job drive, set Fox News host Sean Hannity directly Tuesday night time on the hazards the radical coronavirus outbreak introduced to the United States, pointedly telling him that the virus is a lot more deadly than the seasonal flu.

Fauci, who previous within the day starkly knowledgeable the general public that “we can’t be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago,” gave the impression on Hannity to talk about what nonetheless must be carried out to mitigate the outbreak.

Hannity, who’s every now and then known as the White House shadow leader of group of workers, spent the bulk of the interview praising President Donald Trump’s coronavirus reaction and putting in place Fauci to do the similar.

After Fauci applauded Trump for banning commute with China early on within the outbreak, calling it the “right move,” Hannity—who has many times downplayed the hazards of the virus—requested the physician “one more very important question.”

“So the average age mortality for ‘corona’ is 80,” the Fox host mentioned. “So this virus is impacting people with compromised immune systems, underlying other medical conditions are the most vulnerable. What about the other 99 percent? If people got the virus, worst-case scenario, how dangerous is it to them, compared maybe to the regular flu?”

Fauci spoke back that whilst 80 p.c of the ones inflamed would get best mildly in poor health and temporarily recuperate, kind of 15 p.c “will get into trouble,” and the mortality fee in that team is “very high.”

“But Sean, to make sure your viewers get an accurate idea about what goes on, you mentioned seasonal flu,” he persevered. “The mortality for seasonal flu is 0.1 [percent]. The mortality for this is about two, two-and-a-half percent. It’s probably lower than that, it’s probably closer to one. But even if it’s one, it’s ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu. You gotta make sure that people understand that!”

Somewhat flustered, Hannity sputtered “no, no, no, no” sooner than in the end asking Fauci if the duty drive has carried out the whole thing conceivable thus far.

Last week, Hannity hosted Dr. Marc Siegel—a member of Fox News’ “Medical A-Team”—to say that the “worst-case scenario” for the brand new coronavirus is that “it could be the flu.” This got here days after Trump himself gave the impression on Hannity’s display and invented a coronavirus mortality fee primarily based on his “hunch.”

Hannity has many times contrasted the COVID-19 outbreak to the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, criticizing the Obama management’s reaction whilst noting that 12,000 Americans in the end died from the swine flu. H1N1, then again, used to be a particularly prevalent shape of the flu that inflamed one in 5 other folks international all the way through that pandemic and had a dying fee of 0.02 p.c.