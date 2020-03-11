Donald Trump Slams House Dems’ Coronavirus Economic Policy, Says Virus ‘Doesn’t Care What Party You Are In’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced an financial aid proposal Wednesday designed to lend a hand Americans suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Trump administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is a tax cut,” Schumer tweeted Tuesday. “This is a HEALTH CARE crisis. It demands a HEALTH CARE solution. The best way to ensure economic security for the American people is to deal with the coronavirus itself.”

Schumer’s house state of New York has been hit laborious via the coronavirus with 212 showed instances of the an infection reported Wednesday. A one-mile containment space within the town of New Rochelle has been arrange, with the National Guard anticipated to reach Thursday to spearhead the cleansing of colleges and turning in meals to citizens beneath quarantine.

“We are just appalled that the [Trump] administration has really had no plan,” Schumer mentioned at a Wednesday press convention. “Here we are, it’s close to two months since we first knew about coronavirus. They have all kinds of problems obviously with testing, but they also have not come up with a plan to help people who need help.”

“We propose payment forbearance for six months on federally insured or guaranteed mortgages, and federal student loans,” the proposal learn, including that any forbearance must no longer incur “additional fees, corresponding interest or negative incidents reflected on their credit scores.”

Democrats additionally proposed “the first-ever direct grants for eligible small business recipients to help cover the cost of lost business, providing paid sick leave, and more.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer known as for firms and employers to supply paid ill depart to all staff following advisable well being procedures at a press convention Wednesday.

Win McNamee/Getty

Schools and schools would obtain federal investment for preventative measures beneath the proposal, which might duvet the price of coaching of body of workers and any bills occupied with buying cleansing provides. Students would additionally have the ability to stay their Pell Grants or different monetary help must they wish to stay at house or no longer attend college.

Schumer’s place of job informed Newsweek that House Democrats want to vote “on something” Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s management has reportedly instructed chopping the payroll tax fee for the rest of the calendar yr, which might quickly take away a investment supply for Medicare and Social Security.

In a joint commentary launched Monday, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Trump must position the desires of the American folks over the ones of companies.

“In light of reports that the Trump administration is considering new tax cuts for major corporations impacted by the coronavirus,” the commentary mentioned, ‘we’re challenging that the management prioritize the well being and protection of American employees and their households over company pursuits.”

Trump implied in a Wednesday tweet that the industrial aid plans proposed via the Democrats would no longer lend a hand everybody suffering from coronavirus.

“Someone wishes to inform the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus does not care what birthday celebration you’re in,” Trump wrote. “We want to offer protection to ALL Americans!”

Trump additionally reiterated his willingness to “use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!”

According to contemporary statistics, there were 1,109 instances of coronavirus reported within the U.S. with 10 instances indexed as severe or essential. While 31 folks have died on account of coronavirus, 15 have totally recovered.

Worldwide, 125,623 certain instances of coronavirus were reported with a demise toll of four,607, However, 67,051 folks have reportedly recovered from coronavirus on a world scale.

A graphic from Statista displays the worldwide unfold of the brand new coronavirus as of March 11. More than part of the 120,000 bothered have recovered, whilst over 4,300 have died.

Statista

