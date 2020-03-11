World 

Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive for Covid-19 as cases soar to 382 and death toll hits six

Georgia Clark 0 Comments
Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to soar.

The UK’s total cases currently stand at 382 with six deaths, while globally there have been more than 4,200 fatalities.

Today, the Chancellor will reveal his funding plans to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK when he unveils his 2020 budget.

In his first budget, Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the government’s plan to soften the economic damage the coronavirus outbreak will cause.



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Coronavirus panic forces China to build 1,000-bed hospital in FOUR days which will start treating patients on Monday

Coronavirus panic forces China to build 1,000-bed hospital in FOUR days which will start treating patients on Monday

Georgia Clark 0
Commuter suffers horrific facial injuries after being attacked and robbed while walking to the train station

Woman, 50, punched unconscious by thugs who robbed her for mobile phone and £16

Georgia Clark 0

Did Anyone Win the $75 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *