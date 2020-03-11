Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive for Covid-19 as cases soar to 382 and death toll hits six
UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to soar.
The UK’s total cases currently stand at 382 with six deaths, while globally there have been more than 4,200 fatalities.
Today, the Chancellor will reveal his funding plans to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK when he unveils his 2020 budget.
In his first budget, Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the government’s plan to soften the economic damage the coronavirus outbreak will cause.