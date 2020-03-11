Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive as eighth British victim confirmed and Covid-19 cases hit 382
World 

Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive as eighth British victim confirmed and Covid-19 cases hit 382

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


AN EIGHTH British victim has died from coronavirus in Bali, after Health minister, Nadine Dorries, examined positive for the virus.

The 53-year-old girl used to be ‘seriously sick’ earlier than contracting Covid-19, an Indonesian govt spokesman has mentioned.

The demise is the primary connected to coronavirus in Indonesia, then again, the worldwide demise toll has surpassed 4,280.

For all of the newest news and updates on coronavirus practice our are living weblog beneath.

 



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Brutally Mocks Trump for ‘Butchering’ India Speech

admin 0

How to Watch President’s 2020 Campaign Stop

admin 0

Dad finds bodies of wife, 32, and son, 3, after ‘she hanged tot then took her own life’

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *