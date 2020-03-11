Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Nadine Dorries tests positive as eighth British victim confirmed and Covid-19 cases hit 382
AN EIGHTH British victim has died from coronavirus in Bali, after Health minister, Nadine Dorries, examined positive for the virus.
The 53-year-old girl used to be ‘seriously sick’ earlier than contracting Covid-19, an Indonesian govt spokesman has mentioned.
The demise is the primary connected to coronavirus in Indonesia, then again, the worldwide demise toll has surpassed 4,280.
For all of the newest news and updates on coronavirus practice our are living weblog beneath.