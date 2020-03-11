Coronavirus: Uber to suspend accounts of affected drivers

Image copyright

Uber will suspend the accounts of drivers and supply folks affected by way of coronavirus – however has introduced monetary help to lend a hand them cope.

The corporate mentioned the ones both recognized with Covid-19 or having to self-isolate would obtain assist for up to 14 days whilst their accounts have been blocked.

Some drivers had already gained lend a hand, Uber mentioned, including it used to be “working to quickly implement this worldwide”.

However, the quantity of monetary help has now not been specified.

The quantity of coronavirus instances continues to upward push globally, with greater than 10,000 in Italy, greater than 1,000 in america and 456 in the United Kingdom.

Self-isolating staff in the United Kingdom can get right of entry to statutory in poor health pay from the primary day they’re off – however it’s unclear if or how this is applicable to gig-economy employees, similar to those that paintings thru Uber.

In steering revealed on-line, the corporate mentioned: “We may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19.”

But it added: “Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with Covid-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.”

Uber additionally mentioned it used to be running with drivers and riders to lend a hand save you the unfold of the virus.

It mentioned it used to be “working to provide drivers with disinfectants” for his or her vehicles and used to be advising Uber Eats supply folks to make use of techniques similar to arranging to depart meals out of doors consumers’ doorways.

Earlier this week, the United Private Hire Drivers union instructed BBC News: “Without access to worker rights such as minimum wage and sick pay, drivers who are infected may simply not be able to afford to stop working.”